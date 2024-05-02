Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals How to Avoid an Oswald Bug in Update 10

Disney Dreamlight Valley got a new update this week, offering a ton of new content for those with the base game as well as the paid expansion A Rift in Time. While the update fixed a number of bugs and progress issues, it seems that a new one has cropped up related to newcomer Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. The progress issue is caused by a new item called the 3D Glasses. Those glasses are required to complete a quest called "Oswald's Many Dimensions," but if players purchase them from Scrooge's Store before the quest has started, they won't be able to complete it.

"We have identified an issue where players are able to purchase 3D Glasses from the accessory pedestals prior to initiating the quest. Purchasing this item before initiating the relevant quest step will impede progress in Oswald's friendship questline," the game's official Twitter account states. "We are working to resolve this issue as a top priority and hope to have more to share soon."

How to Avoid the Oswald Glitch

To prevent this issue, players should wait until they've gotten to the necessary step in the quest, and then talk to Scrooge and order the 3D Glasses by using the Clothing Catalogue option. From the comments online, it seems that a lot of players mistakenly purchased these items from Scrooge's store thinking that they were just a normal accessory to be worn by the player character. Instead, it seems this is somewhat critical, and now some players aren't able to complete that quest.

Just about every update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has included fixes for quest issues, but it's frustrating that this is something related to the game's DLC, and for such a highly-anticipated character. Hopefully the issue will be resolved quickly, but for now, players are going to want to make sure they don't purchase that item from the store ahead of time. From the phrasing, it sounds like this issue will be fixed long before the next update (which is coming in late spring), which would be very frustrating for those that end up unable to progress further.

Oswald the Lucky Villager

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is a new Villager that was added as part of the second act for A Rift in Time. Originally created by Walt Disney back in 1927, Oswald is one of the most interesting new characters to come to Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Gameloft has found a number of clever ways to reference his black and white history. The character's home in the Valley is modeled after an old-time movie theater, and when he interacts with certain critters, he'll turn them black and white, as well.

