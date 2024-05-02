Content Warning Gets First Major Update With Patch Notes

Content Warning was a major hit when it launched on April Fools' Day. Granted, the multiplayer survival horror game was free for its first 24 hours on the market, making it easy for over six million players to pick it up. That said, Content Warning's twist on Lethal Company-like horror has continued to perform well even though it has an actual price point now. Earlier today, the team at Landfall Publishing dropped Content Warning's first major update. Unlike some of the previous balance patches, this update includes a bunch of new content including a new map, several new monsters, and a hat shop.

In the new patch notes, the developers aren't spoiling the new monsters coming to Content Warning with the update. Considering how important surprise is for those horrific moments, that's not too surprising. Fortunately, the team is giving you a new Rescue Hook to help deal with the monsters, which should make grabbing that sweet footage even easier. There are also new unlockable Sky Island upgrades, MetaCoins to purchase those upgrades, the previously mentioned hat shop, and much more. Plus, the update includes several bug fixes and baseline improvements to iron out some of the issues players have been running into.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the new update. Content Warning is available now on PC.

Content Warning Major Update 1 Patch Notes

Hello everyone, here's the first big update to Content Warning! We've added a bunch of new stuff like a new map, monsters, items, meta progression etc. We've also fixed some of the bugs and put in more logging to see if we can fix the rest.

Added:

Added a new map

Added many new monsters

Added new item, Rescue hook

Added a hat shop

Added unlockable sky island upgrades

Added sponsored video deals that can be picked after the first week

Added MetaCoins for purchasing island upgrades and hats

Added a new rare cursed item in the old world

Added a mirror in the house

Changes/improvements:

Changed level selection to random

General Monster Balancing

Various audio improvements

Slightly boosted player voice range

Reworked modding matchmaking

Optimized video network performance to get faster extractions in some cases



Fixes:

Fixed VSync not working after using the dive bell

Fixed some sound issues including the sound echoing too much

Fixed issue where players would fall through the map when sleeping on the ceiling

Fixed issue where the camera would sometimes not go into the video extraction machine

Fixed issue where the game would end when you surface with only the broken camera

Fixed issue where the boom mic would extend your body's hit-box

Fixed issue where the shock stick would only work once on monsters or team-mates

Fixed issue where holing an item when going up or down with the diving bell would cause issues picking up other items

Fixed issue where holding an exploding bomb would delete the player holding it

Fixed issue when the last player alive left you would not return to the surface

Possible fix for the dive bell door bug

Possible fix for the audio popping issue

Possible fix for defibrillator speed bug

We're still looking into the other bugs reported with the Extraction bug being one of our priorities, with this update we've added logs to see if we can figure out what goes wrong. If the Extraction Failure bug happens to you please send us your logs (Found in: Appdata/Local Low/LandfallGames/Content Warning/player.log and player-prev.log while the game is still running) to support@landfall.se so that we can have a look, your logs may be the key to fixing it.

If you're having issues please check out our FAQ landfall.se/content-warning-faq for some common fixes.