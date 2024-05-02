The Witcher Star Freya Allan Knows How TV Series Ends

Netflix recently revealed that The Witcher season 4 is underway, but they also revealed that the series will conclude with the greenlit season 5. The series will adapt the final three books in the saga, and fans are excited and anxious to see how it all plays out. While we'll have to wait a while to see how the story concludes, there are a few lucky individuals who already know those details, including Ciri actress Freya Allan. During an interview about Allan's new project Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, ComicBook asked if she already knew the ending, and Allan confirmed "Yes, I know how it ends."

When asked about Liam Hemsworth, who will be stepping into the role of Geralt in seasons 4 and 5, Allan had nothing but great things to say. "He's lovely. Really really sweet," Allan said. "Really grounded person." When asked if how it was returning to work on Witcher, Allan said she was dreading it a bit, but it's ended up being a really fun experience.

"I was dreading it for a while if I'm honest, but now I'm on it and we have thank God a great director starting us off which has made it so much fun," Allan said. "My storyline is, there's so much great stuff to play. I'm actually quite happy."

Season 4 will be the first season featuring Hemsworth in the lead role of Geralt, which is obviously a huge change, but it's not the only change in season 4. Season 3 ended with Ciri in a much different place, and it might be a minute before she ends up back alongside Geralt. Geralt will also have a few new allies in the season, as Regis and Zoltan are joining the mix for season 4, so even when Ciri and Geralt do reunite, there will be new elements to play off of.

The same goes for Anya Chalotra's Yennefer and Joey Batey's Jaskier, and the cast couldn't be more thrilled to work with Hemsworth. During an interview for season 3, they did admit it would probably be bizarre at first, as Henry Cavill has been synonymous with the character since the show's debut.

"Excited. Yeah, can't wait to have Liam on board. Well, he is, but to meet him and have him as Geralt," Chalotra said. "It's going to be bizarre, and I feel like I'm definitely going to feel that loss. I think we all will. Henry's been incredible and carried the show, so definitely going to feel that, but very, very excited for what's to come. There's so much story to tell."

"Yeah, very excited, and we'll all miss Henry greatly," Batey said. "And as you say, behind the scenes, he's always just been very, very supportive and funny, good-natured professional who was always the first to laugh on those bad days and to crack jokes, and that presence is cemented in the DNA of the show." You can find the official description for The Witcher below.

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

The Witcher Season 3 Chapters 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix. Season 4 and Season 5 don't have a release date, but Witcher season 4 is currently in production.

