‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ On Sale Now On Xbox Live Marketplace

If you’ve been waiting for that key opportunity to get Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for a great sale price, Microsoft has you covered.

As part of the company’s massive Black Friday sale, all three versions of the hit Xbox One multiplayer shooter can be yours for a good price. Granted, you do need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to take advantage of the deals; but considering that’s required to enjoy multiplayer anyway, it shouldn’t be that big of a deal.

The sale currently doesn’t have an end date, which means you’ve got several days in which to take advantage of these deals. Let’s take a look at what’s available and how it suits each player:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Standard Edition- $47.99

Down from its normal price of $59.99, the standard edition comes jam-packed with fun, including the multiplayer experience we’ve come to expect from these games, along with three different Zombies campaigns and the addition of the new Battle Royale Blackout mode, which is picking up rather quickly in terms of popularity. You can purchase Black Ops 4‘s standard edition here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition- $89.99

Here’s your chance to save ten bucks off the Digital Deluxe Edition of Black Ops 4, which includes the standard game alongside 2,400 Call of Duty points that you can spend however you see fit, along with bonus items and the Black Ops pass, which features the “Classified” Zombies Experience; four additional all-new Zombies experiences, twelve Multiplayer maps and 4 exclusive Blackout characters. Grab it here!

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition- $116.99

Finally, if you really want to go all out on Call of Duty, then pick up the Enhanced Version of Black Ops 4, down from its normal price of $129.99. It features the standard game, the Black Ops pass and 8,500 Call of Duty points. It’s the best way to jump into the game if you want everything that it has to offer. You can purchase it here.

Again, there’s no date indicating just how long the sale is going on for. So if you’ve been wanting a little Black Ops 4 in your life, this is the best way to get it.

NOTE: the game is a pretty hefty download, with 51GB for the base game and about 45GB in updates. Make sure your hard drive is prepared accordingly.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is also available for PlayStation 4 and PC.