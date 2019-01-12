‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombies Players Are Getting a Tough New Challenge

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is getting a special Zombies feature called “Gauntlets” next week, a game mode which will reward based on their performance during timed trials.

Treyarch revealed the release of the Gauntlets in a post previewing 115 Day which takes place on January 15th. The number 115 is an important one in Call of Duty’s Zombies mode, and the day will bring about a celebration event that brings the new Gauntlets mode and more.

“We’re kicking off our 115 Day Celebration Event with Zombies 2XP, Zombies 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Nebulium Plasma starting 10AM PT Jan. 15 through Jan. 18 on all platforms, along with the debut of Gauntlets and three new Epic Elixirs on PS4 and Elixir balancing updates!” Treyarch said. “We’ll also be testing out some new Concoctions in the Laboratory over the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for additional bundles for your newly-earned Nebulium Plasma.”

As for what the Gauntlets actually are, Treyarch said the new game type will task players with surviving 30 rounds during a timed trial. Bronze, Silver, and Gold medals can be earned depending on how players performed after they complete rounds 10, 20, and 30. A “unique reward” will be given out to anyone who completes round 30 without failing a round, and everyone who hits those milestones for the first time will get extra Nebulium Plasma.

Instead of simply surviving the rounds, the Gauntlet mode will make players complete certain challenges, and if they fail to do so too many times, they must start over.

“Rules can vary wildly round-to-round, ranging from weapon restrictions and time limitations to area defense challenges with dangerous enemy modifiers, and everything in-between,” Treyarch said. “If you and your crew fail to complete a round as instructed, you’ll earn a Strike. If you receive three Strikes, it’s game over and you’ll have to start from round 1 again. While getting to round 10 will prove challenging for casual players, completing all 30 rounds will test even the most seasoned Zombies veterans… and only the best of the best will emerge victorious with no downs or Strikes.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s new Gauntlets will start with the “Unsinkable” challenge in the Voyage of Despair Zombies scenario, but Treyarch said the initial Gauntlet was simply “the first of many” coming in 2019. The feature launches first for the PlayStation 4 and the event will take place during the dates listed above.