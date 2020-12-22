Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases December 22 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Just after Treyarch announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players could take part in some new playlists and would benefit from twice the Battle Pass XP, the studio released a full set of patch notes for Tuesday’s update. Much of the patch notes is comprised of what we already saw before like the extra experience when gained when working through the battle pass, but there are a few other changes in effect to close exploits and adjust different modes now that the patch has gone live.

The patch notes for the update aren’t as lengthy as the ones attached to updates players got closer to the start of Season One, but they do have more details on things like the daily challenges that are now live in the game’s main modes. The playlist updates also apply to those who are playing Black Ops Cold War through the free-play period, so you’ll benefit from these playlist changes as well.

Check out the full details and patch notes for this week’s updates: https://t.co/ogSpGnBVM3 pic.twitter.com/J2PeU5Iux4 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 22, 2020

You can see the full notes for Black Ops Cold War’s latest update below.

Global

Daily Challenges

Players receive 3 Daily Challenges each day for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone (9 total) to complete for XP bonuses.

Challenges can be swapped in/out to suit your play style. Instead of new Daily Challenges replacing your current Challenges, they are added to the list of reserve Challenges for each mode, and can be completed any time before the end of the season.

Complete Daily Challenges at your own pace without losing progress. Challenges swapped out will retain any earned progress and can be completed later.

Prestige Shop

Added a confirmation prompt when unlocking new content at the Prestige Shop using Prestige Keys.

UI

Addressed a UI error related to Weapon Blueprints.

General

Fixed a crash that could occur when redeeming Battle Pass tier bundles.

Multiplayer

Featured Playlists

Raid 24/7 [NEW]

Includes TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Raid.

Hardcore Raid 24/7 also available in Quick Play.

Face Off (3v3) [NEW] 3v3 matches of TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed on Gunfight maps: Game Show, ICBM, U-Bahn, and KGB. Scorestreaks disabled. Shorter time limits and score limits for fast-paced matches. Shorter capture times in Domination. Hardcore Face Off also available in Quick Play.

Nuketown Holiday 24/7

Prop Hunt

Gunfight

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Modes

Prop Hunt

Increased time between Prop whistles from 20 seconds to 30 seconds.

Gameplay

Closed an exploit where Field Upgrades could be planted out of bounds.

Combat Record

M79 Added tracking for Popcorn Medal (multi-kills) for the M79. Changed the M79 Medal Spotlight from Headshots to Popcorn.



Multiplayer Free Access