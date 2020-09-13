Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Developer Responds to Big Gameplay Concern

✖

In case you missed it, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- the latest and greatest iteration of the Call of Duty franchise -- recently revealed a bunch of details about its multiplayer. This included, but was not limited to, footage of new maps and the like. In addition to the official reveal, a bunch of preview impressions and footage was shared from various outlets, with one major sticking point for many being the strength of tanks in the multiplayer. According to a developer response in the aftermath of those reveals, however, it would appear that this concern was a bit premature.

"We're in Alpha and can tune/adjust these types of things," stated Josh Torres, community manager for Treyarch, over on Reddit in response to some concerns about the strength of tanks in the upcoming video game's multiplayer and the discussion of whether they had already been nerfed. "Tanks go down very quickly when focused. You can also spec your weapons out to be anti-tank. Everyone should have a good anti-streak class. You can even make them in-game. No more excuses."

Torres' response is basically just a reminder that these are early impressions and that the video game isn't even launching until November. Assuming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer development functions like any multiplayer mode development, tweaks and changes are likely going into it on the regular. It is, however, worth noting that he didn't go so far as to actually disagree with the complaints and instead merely noted that things change and there are specific ways of dealing with tanks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is expected to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 13th. Next-gen versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have also been announced, though no definitive launch dates have been revealed as of yet. Additionally, a multiplayer beta for the upcoming title has been announced for early October. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Call of Duty title right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War so far? Are you excited to play it when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!