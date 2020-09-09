Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Officially Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer has been revealed, showing off our first proper look at the most popular mode of the upcoming PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game. And as suspected, it looks like Call of Duty multiplayer, or more specifically, Black Ops multiplayer infused with bits of 2019's Modern Warfare. Over the years, Activision has proven over and over again it has a winning formula, and it looks like Treyarch and Raven Software have embraced this formula, specifically the formula of past Black Ops games.

As for the trailer itself, it's running on PS5 and it's not the greatest representation of what Black Ops Cold War multiplayer will actually look like, but the multiplayer reveal trailers of Call of Duty games never are. That said, expect tons of raw footage of the game to start flooding the Internet soon rather than later.

Now that we've seen multiplayer, the only mode remaining in need of a proper reveal is the game's Zombies mode. Unfortunately, there's no word on when this reveal will happen.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Barring any expected delay, it will release worldwide on November 13, $60 or $70 depending on the platform.

"Black Ops Cold War drops you into the volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s," reads an official description of the game. "In a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more."

