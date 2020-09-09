Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Beta Date Announced

✖

Like Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting a multiplayer beta ahead of its release on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And today, alongside revealing the game's multiplayer, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software announced when this beta will go down, and just like with the aforementioned Modern Warfare beta, PS4 players will get first access.

More specifically, the aforementioned trio have announced that the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is set to begin on October 8. And of course, it won't be available on PS5 or Xbox Series, because the next-gen consoles won't be out by this point. However, it will be playable on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, though again it will first be playable via the PS4 and the PS4 only.

Below, you can check out the full beta schedule:

First Weekend (PS4 Exclusive):

October 8 - 12:

October 8: Early Access Begins

October 10: Open Beta Begins

Second Weekend:

October 15 - 19

October 15: Early Access for Beta Begins on Xbox One, PS4, and PC

October 17: Open Beta Begins

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. It's slated to release worldwide on November 13.

"The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops. Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s," reads an official pitch of the game."Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more. As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson, and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making. Beyond the Campaign, players will bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer and Zombies experiences."

For more coverage on the game and the entire COD series -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to check out all of our past articles covering Call of Duty by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be checking out the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta?