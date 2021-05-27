Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Add a New Way to Get the Battle Pass

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is taking a page from Modern Warfare’s book with the implantation of Battle Pass Gifting. That transaction plays out exactly as it sounds with players now able to gift each other battle passes through the Call of Duty Companion App. Doing so will ensure your friends have the latest battle pass so they won’t get left behind, but unfortunately, there’s not really any incentive on players’ parts to gift a battle pass to someone else.

The overview of the new Battle Pass Gifting program shared within the latest roundup post from Activision outlined the process of gifting someone else the battle pass. You first have to have the Call of Duty Companion App, and through that resource, you’ll be able to have the battle pass granted to someone else’s account by paying for it for them.

“Similar to how it worked within Modern Warfare, Battle Pass Gifting is where you can give friends the incredible value of the current season’s Battle Pass via the Call of Duty Companion App,” Activision said. “Upon gifting your friend a Battle Pass, they will visit the Battle Pass tab in-game and redeem their gifted Battle Pass Token. This unlocks Tier 0 of that season’s Battle Pass and gives them the opportunity to earn all 100 Tiers of content, such as Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and more.”

There are one or two catches to the system, however. You have to have two-factor authentication turned on for your account to successfully gift someone the battle pass, something that shouldn’t be too much of a problem since it keeps your account safe anyway and you get free Battle Pass XP Tokens just for completing that step. Assuming that step is taken care of, know that you can only give out three battle passes a day and you have to have been friends with the account you’re gifting the pass to for at least seven days in order to complete the transaction. The latter two requirements are likely in effect to make sure there aren’t any instances of people’s accounts being compromised and then being used to gift excessive numbers of battle passes to others.

Also mentioned in the post was the incentive referenced previously where you get two one-hour Double Battle Pass XP Tokens for turning on two-factor authentication, so be sure to take care of that if you haven’t already to get those tokens.