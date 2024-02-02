Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War Leak Reveals Full List of Guns in Game

A new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War leak is making the rounds. For those that don't recognize this game, it is because it has not been officially announced. When this will change we don't know, but the expectation is it will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War and be from Treyarch. In other words it is a Black Ops game set in the Gulf War, an armed conflict between a 42-country coalition spearheaded by the United States and Iraq after the latter invaded and took over Kuwait. At the time, Iraq was under the Saddam Hussein regime.

As for the leak, it comes the way of X user, VondyIsPog, who has been garnering attention on the platform for various leaks about the game. Are the leaks true? Only time will tell, but they have been making the rounds in the Call of Duty community and many believe them to be accurate. That said, even if they are accurate, it is important to remember they may not remain accurate over time as things constantly change in game development.

So, what is the leak? Well, the leak is every gun in the game, at least at launch. This includes multiplayer, campaign, and zombies mode. Of course, anything here not in Warzone currently would be added to Warzone as well.

Unfortunately I don’t have enough to predict any weapons for MWIII Season 6…



So here’s the launch weapon for Black Ops Gulf War pic.twitter.com/6R6BWulwms — jup (@Vondyispog) January 30, 2024

There is nothing too surprising here if you've played previous Black Ops games. Of course, there is not going to be any futuristic or modern guns in the game because the Gulf War was between 1990 and 1991. All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a leak, and as noted, even if it is accurate it may not remain accurate. Unfortunately, Activision and Treyarch are not going to touch this with any type of comment, but if either party does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of this list and what do you think of Call of Duty set in the Gulf War?