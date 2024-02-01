Call of Duty Shows Off New Walking Dead Skins for Rick and Michonne

Call of Duty has given us our first official looks at the new skins for Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead franchise. The Call of Duty series has come a long way since its earliest days. What started as a series that served as an almost historical look at things like World War II, even utilizing things like footage from the Military Channel for its cutscenes, has evolved into something much grander and fantastical. It has escalated into a blockbuster franchise, telling fictional stories across the past, present, and future and has embraced monetization in its multiplayer with battle passes, goofy skins, and more. It's a pretty different franchise from what it was many moons ago, but it is still incredibly popular.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been out for a few months and has already had some wild crossovers with Dune, The Boys, and now The Walking Dead. Season 2 of Call of Duty will feature Rick Grimes and Michonne as new characters in the game. Rick Grimes will be included in the Season 2 battle pass alongside Modern Warfare campaign character Kate Laswell. Michonne, on the other hand, will be a character that players must purchase separately in the store with CoD Points. On top of that, Warzone map Fortune's Keep is returning and it will be infested with the undead, so you can use the two walker slayers to kill Call of Duty's zombies. It's a fun little addition to Call of Duty and will also include new weapon camos, in-game events, and other items throughout the season. This is all being done to market the release of the new Rick and Michonne-centric spin-off, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The project began as new movies centered around Rick Grimes, but evolved into a new show for AMC.

(Photo: Activision)

These skins had previously leaked around the time of season 1's launch, but there hadn't been any actual confirmation on when they'd be released at that time. It looks like yet another promising season for Call of Duty players, especially those who like to grind the battle pass. Even for those who don't like The Walking Dead or got burnt out on the series, Rick Grimes is a beloved television character that has been well respected for years now and fits right into the Call of Duty ethos.