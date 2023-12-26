Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Most Popular Spot to Drop

Call of Duty: Warzone has released where the most dropped spot on the map is. Call of Duty is one of the most revered first-person shooter franchises out there having gone for 20 years strong now without taking a year off. Although the quality has varied between games, the shooting is really tight and makes for a really strong shooter experience. When the battle royale trend kicked off, Call of Duty was immediately met with demands to add one. We got one pretty quickly in 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but it wasn't until 2020 when the series would get a really deep battle royale experience that hit with the masses. The free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone became a massive success and has maintained a large audience for nearly 4 years.

Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to evolve for the last 4 years and now, with Modern Warfare 3, the game has entered a new era with major gameplay overhauls, a new map, and more. As 2023 comes to an end, Call of Duty has released some fun stats about Warzone and one of them shows the hottest spot to drop on Urzikstan, the newest map in the battle royale. It has been revealed that the most popular spot to drop in Warzone is Old Town, which is essentially the center of the map. It's a pretty populated area and has a lot of good spots to loot without being absolutely decimated as there are a lot of places to lose pursuers and such.

The most popular drop spot in Warzone Urzikstan is Old Town pic.twitter.com/UWI4gqM9He — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 22, 2023

Call of Duty: Warzone is expected to get even more major changes in 2024 with Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep scheduled to make a return at some point in the new year. These were fan-favorite maps for Resurgence, a mode that allows you to respawn so long as you have a teammate alive. Rumors also suggest Verdansk will make a return in the future, likely alongside the new Black Ops game coming out in 2024. This should provide ample map variety to the battle royale, something that was a huge issue in the previous iteration of the game as there was only one core battle royale map at a time and a couple of Resurgence maps. Hopefully we won't lose any Warzone maps to make up for the new ones, but we'll have to wait and see.