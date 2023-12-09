Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Bringing Back Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone is reportedly bringing back one of its most beloved maps: Verdansk. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises out there and while it had no problems staying relevant in the 2010s, it ascended to an all-new level in 2020 with the release of Warzone. The free-to-play battle royale came out at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and was the dominant multiplayer game at the time. It was accessible, fun, and a premium battle royale game. The Call of Duty gunplay translated very well to the battle royale formula and made it a total juggernaut that has largely transformed the Call of Duty franchise forever.

With that said, it all started with a map known as Verdansk. This map was the bedrock for Warzone and it stuck around for a very long time. It would take two years before we would get a brand new full-sized map. Rebirth Island was released before then, but it was much smaller and made for faster matches. For those looking for a more tactical, drawn out experience, Verdansk was all they had until December 2021. Verdansk was eventually nuked and completely removed from the game to make room for other content, but fans have wanted it back for quite some time. Is this just nostalgia? Who knows. Call of Duty fans love to complain about things and then miss it as soon as it's gone. Either way, it sounds like they'll get their wish. CharlieIntel and Insider Gaming reported that Verdansk is due for a comeback in Warzone in late 2024. It's unclear if the map will have any big changes to it, but it's expected to launch with Treyarch's new Black Ops game in the fall.

BREAKING: Verdansk will reportedly be the big map for Call of Duty: Warzone with Treyarch’s Call of Duty 2024 game



Insider-Gaming reported this information citing their sources, and we’ve also heard similar information.



Verdansk will return. pic.twitter.com/feVGdraXZQ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 8, 2023

Call of Duty: Warzone will also be bringing back Rebirth Island in 2024, something that was confirmed at COD Next earlier this year. Verdansk has yet to be officially confirmed, but we will probably hear much more about it in the back half of next year. Verdansk was prominently featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for its campaign. It was the foundation for a lot of sandbox missions and even one mission that saw you preventing a mass shooting at the stadium at the center of the map. This was a fairly controversial part of the campaign, as many saw it as recycled content to cut corners.