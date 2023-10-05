Call of Duty: Warzone Confirms Return of Rebirth Island

Call of Duty: Warzone will soon bring back the iconic map known as Rebirth Island. Call of Duty: Warzone has evolved a lot since its inception in 2020. The game came out of nowhere in 2020 and became a worldwide phenomenon, largely being able to capitalize on the fact that it's a free game that was released during a period when people were stuck at home. Since its release, it has gotten multiple new maps, major crossover events, and even a full-blown sequel which is rare in this genre. However, some fans don't like how much the game changes. Call of Duty: Warzone has had to find a delicate balance between what fans love and new content in order to make sure it continues to grow and doesn't stay stagnate.

One of the things that fans were upset by when Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released was the removal of fan-favorite maps. The likes of Verdansk were wiped off the map in the middle of the first Warzone's life, but every map from the game was eventually erased in favor of starting anew with Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. There have been a few other new maps like Vondel released for Warzone 2 in the last few months which is a significantly better pace than the first game. We are getting a massive new map called Urzikstan in December which will also bring over a ton of Modern Warfare 3 mechanics such as the improved movement and more. However, players still yearn for the old maps and yes, they are coming. At Call of Duty Next, Raven confirmed that it is bringing back both Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep in 2024. These two smaller maps are primarily used for Resurgence and we can likely expect them to be utilized in a similar manner next year.

Yes, you read this right 👀



Fortune’s Keep will return early next year and Rebirth Island will follow later in 2024, making it our most diverse map rotation in Call of Duty: #Warzone pic.twitter.com/AkL7J07Twi — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) October 5, 2023

Fans are still hoping to see a return to Verdansk in the future, but nothing has been confirmed. Perhaps there's a chance that will come in 2025, but there is already a very dense roster of maps for Warzone players to enjoy with this news now confirmed.