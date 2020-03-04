One of Call of Duty Mobile’s Most Popular Modes is Going Away

Call of Duty games have allowed players to kill the undead in nearly every series iteration since 2011’s Call of Duty: Ghosts. Call of Duty Mobile followed this trend, but mobile fans will have to get their fill before March 25th, as Activision has announced plans to pull Zombies mode. According to comments made by the development team on the Call of Duty Subreddit, the mode’s quality wasn’t living up to Activision’s expectations. As a result, the publisher will remove the mode, before the second zombie map can be released in the global version. At this time, there are no concrete plans for the feature to return.

“We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality, but for now we’ll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode.”

On the game’s Subreddit, fans are notably unhappy with the announcement. Some, who bought Wonder Weapon crates for use in the mode, are now questioning whether or not they can get refunded. It’s definitely an unusual situation to see a mode get taken down completely, particularly one that seems pretty popular with players! However, this kind of possibility is an unfortunate reality when it comes to online games. Since players don’t technically own the games or the in-game items they purchase, they tend to be at the publisher’s behest.

Several posters have opined that the lack of updates hurt the mode, and many were hoping to play on the Nacht Der Untoten map. With so many fans clearly upset by the news, perhaps Activision will work on improving the mode and getting it up to their quality standards sooner, rather than later. While Call of Duty Mobile fans might not be happy to see the mode go away, if the end result is an overall stronger experience, perhaps the ends will justify the means.

Are you a Call of Duty Mobile player? How do you feel about the loss of Zombies mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!