Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Goes Free-to-Play for Limited Time

Activision and Infinity Ward have announced that the 2022 iteration of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be going free-to-play for the next week. Following its launch at the end of this past year, Infinity Ward has continued to release new content on a routine basis for Modern Warfare 2 to keep players engaged. Now, with Season 3 for MW2 having just kicked off this past week, Activision is looking to bring even more people into the fold.

Starting today, April 19th, and lasting until next week on April 26th, the multiplayer portion of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be free to download and play for those that don't yet own the game. Although the full version of Modern Warfare 2 won't be accessible in this form, Infinity Ward is letting players test out 10 different maps across 12 various game modes. Of those maps, six are tied to the core multiplayer component and four are associated with Gunfight, which is the newest mode that has returned to Modern Warfare 2 with the arrival of Season 3.

In all likelihood, Activision is surely hoping that this "Free Access" phase will give Modern Warfare 2 a much-needed jolt of excitement. Despite being highly anticipated before its launch last year, MW2 was met with a mixed response from critics and fans and has failed to keep many engaged. Whether or not the latest entry in the long-running shooter series can pick up more steam over time remains to be seen, but this free period could lead to renewed interest.

If you'd like to check out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 over the course of the next week, this free trial will be available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. When it comes to 2024's next mainline Call of Duty game, Activision hasn't provided any specifics on the next entry just yet, but we should start to learn more in the coming weeks and months.

Are you going to look to try out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for yourself now that it's free in this manner? Or do you happen to already own the game? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.