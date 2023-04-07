Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Makes Changes to Skill Based Matchmaking





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has made some changes to its skill based matchmaking. One of the most controversial elements of Call of Duty over the last few years is the skill based matchmaking or SBMM. While it has almost always existed in Call of Duty and is present in a lot of other franchises, many have taken issue with how it is implemented in recent entries. Some feel like they're punished for performing well in a few matches, resulting in them getting put into hardcore lobbies where they just get absolutely annihilated for multiple games on end. It has created a lot of confusion on how it even works and it hasn't really been changed despite all of the frustration.

However, Treyarch, the studio that operates Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, has made some balances to the skill based matchmaking. The developer has confirmed it released an update that will place players in more Ranked matches with people in their skill divisions. This means you shouldn't be getting put into games where you're unfairly matched, leading to try hard lobbies that force you to sweat to be able to compete. Similarly, parties haven't had any significant changes, but should feature a "tighter range of Skill Divisions moving forward". So, you can probably expect some matches with varying degrees of difficulty, but not as frequently as before, ideally. Sadly, none of this applies to casual multiplayer as far as we know, so you'll likely continue to stress about SBMM over there if that's more your speed.

Party Skill Restrictions have not changed, so players can still encounter mixed premade parties, but matches should feature a tighter range of Skill Divisions moving forward. We will continue monitoring match performance and adjusting to deliver the best matches possible. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 6, 2023

Nevertheless, this does mean the studios are listening. It may also bode well for Treyarch's next game, which is expected to release in 2024. Perhaps it's aware of the SBMM complaints enough to build its game in a way to address these critiques which could lead to a stronger fan reception. Only time will tell, though.

