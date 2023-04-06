Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Roadmap Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's season 3 roadmap has been revealed and it's jampacked with content. Since Call of Duty is a franchise that releases once a year, it is a game that has to be supported all year long to retain its player base. The franchise has been trying to do this since the late 2000s when the Modern Warfare series really took off. We started getting regular DLCs which later expanded into four DLCs a year, typically including things like new multiplayer maps and a new Zombie map for select titles. After paid DLC started to become more controversial, Call of Duty opted to release free seasonal updates that kept the spirit of the previous DLC packs with premium battle passes to generate revenue.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been criticized for its first two seasonal updates, but it looks like season 3 will be jampacked with content when it releases on April 12th. The new season will see the return of fan-favorite modes like Plunder, Cranked, and Gunfight, a Ground War variant of Infected, three new 6v6 maps including a nighttime map with NVGs, a new raid, a new spec-ops mission, Warzone Ranked, new guns, new operators and skins (including the arrival of Ghost from the original Modern Warfare 2). A new premium battle pass offering known as Blackcell is also coming in season 3, it will cost $29.99 and offer 7,000 COD Points worth of content including a new operator, access to season 3's battle pass, and more, which you can view below.

Access to the full Season 03 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation®).

1,100 COD Points instantly awarded.

Up to 1,400 COD Points awarded throughout the Battle Pass.

A BlackCell Operator, attired in an imposing animated Camo skin.

A Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, Vehicle Skin, and Finishing Move.

An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass AO serves as an alternative starting location.

Immediate unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass Sectors to the BlackCell Sector.

Additional, BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: Every Season 03 Battle Pass Sector with an Operator Skin has a BlackCell variant (12 Skins in total) to unlock.

It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII



The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog ▶️ https://t.co/d4N2tw9NF4 pic.twitter.com/kXrWWlkw83 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 6, 2023

Needless to say, if you have been disappointed by the previous two seasons of Call of Duty, you will likely not be let down this time. This season features a ton of content for every mode, so it's hard to imagine asking for much more. Only time will tell if Infinity Ward can sustain this kind of pace until the next entry, but this should tide people over for a while.

What do you think of season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.