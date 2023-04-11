Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Original MW2 Gun Sounds

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will be bringing back some of the gun sounds from the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009. Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises of all-time and part of that is due to how iconic it is. Despite having multiple sub-franchises, it has found a way to constantly breed iconic characters, missions, stories, set pieces, and weapons. There are even little things such as sound effects for things like hit markers, knifing, and other miscellaneous items that are immediately recognizable when you hear them. It's hard for franchises to constantly feature these things, but that's part of what makes them so special.

The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 was full of stuff like this as well. The game has some truly iconic gun sound effects and it seems that Infinity Ward is going to lean into that nostalgia and make a pretty penny off of it. As part of a blog post detailing its season 3 plans, Infinity Ward teased that it will have a purchasable bundle later this season called the '09 Weapon Audio Bundle. Obviously, the original game came out in 2009 and Infinity Ward is expected to add the infamous Intervention sniper rifle from the original Modern Warfare 2 to the game with this season.

As of right now, it's unknown what guns will get the updated sound effects, but the Intervention seems like a likely candidate. Some guns from the original game have different names now, but it can likely be expected some of those more recognizable weapons will get those effects. It's also unclear how much it will cost, but Call of Duty bundles do tend to come with a higher price tag. Either way, this should excite fans that were hoping the new game would feel closer to the original game they fell in love with. The two are quite different despite sharing a name, which caused some less than favorable comparisons between the two.

