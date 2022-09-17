Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Exclusive Content Revealed

The PlayStation exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been revealed. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is just a little over a month away and players are now going hands-on with it via the new PlayStation beta. Although the beta will be available on all platforms next weekend, it's currently exclusive to PlayStation. This is just one of many benefits Call of Duty players get on PlayStation as Sony made a lucrative deal with Activision for marketing rights to the series which also entitles the platform to some exclusive content. In the past, this has included entire modes, early access to things like Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered, and more.

This year, it's a little different as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II doesn't appear to have an exclusive mode or any other form of significant content on PlayStation. Those who pre-order the game on PlayStation will get the Oni operator bundle which offers a sleek, modern version of Samurai armor for one of the game's operators in addition to an exclusive weapon's blueprint. This is likely not going to matter to most people, but it is a nice perk for PlayStation players and the blueprint may give them an upper hand in the battle against players on other platforms. As is expected with these exclusivity deals, the Oni bundle will be available to players on Xbox and PC a year after the game releases. The trailer notes the bundle will be exclusive to PlayStation until October 27th, 2023.

Of course, there are rumors that there may not even be a new Call of Duty game in 2023. If there is a new Call of Duty game next year, it likely won't even matter that this bundle is coming to other platforms next October as the new entry will arrive around that time. Either way, Call of Duty fans can count on the content being available to everyone at a later date.

What do you think of the bundle? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.