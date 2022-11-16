Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Feature Delayed Right Before Release

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is still launching on November 16th, but when it arrives, it'll be without one of the features previously planned for the season. Treyarch Studios announced early on Wednesday morning that the CDL Moshpit, a playlist meant to be a precursor to the eventual Ranked Play mode, would not be arriving as part of Season 1's launch. At this time, it does not have a new release date.

Treyarch shared the disappointing news with Call of Duty players in social posts on Wednesday. While Infinity Ward is the main developer of Modern Warfare 2, players will recall that Treyarch is working on the Ranked Play component and, as such, is the one sharing the update on Ranked Play's prequel playlist.

"Update: CDL Moshpit was initially expected to release today at the start of Season 01 multiplayer, but recently discovered issues with the mode will require a slight delay," Treyarch said on Twitter. "Addressing these issues are our current top priority, and we'll update you on the timing ASAP."

A link to the game's Trello board was provided where players can stay apprised of ongoings related to patch notes, issues, and other updates on Modern Warfare 2. A card there currently lists this CDL Moshpit delay as a "top priority" like the tweet said.

The CDL Moshpit was previously discussed in Activision's broad overview for the release of Modern Warfare 2's first real season as well as the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Ranked Play doesn't yet have a release date with Activision only saying that it'll launch in a future season, so the CDL Moshpit playlist is the next best thing for competitive players to look forward to until Ranked Play is ready.

"While this mode is still being fine-tuned for that eventual seasonal update, the developers created a special CDL Moshpit Playlist for Season 01," an overview of this mode explained. "This Playlist will use the League's standard rules, restrictions, and map rotation across all three of its official game modes: Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control. Grab up to three of your most competitive squadmates and get that practice in for Ranked Play; you can afford the tough losses now before it starts hurting that Skill Rating!"

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 1 is scheduled to release on November 16th at 10 a.m. PT.