Modern Warfare 3 Accused of Being A $70 DLC by Fans: "It Feels Like Half a COD Game"

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players are accusing the game of being an overpriced DLC as the new shooter begins to release. Call of Duty is one of the most established franchises in all of entertainment. It is consistently the best selling game every single year and often has a total stranglehold on the period it releases in, allowing it the opportunity to totally dominate. However, because it has been around for as long as it has been and also lures in such a massive audience, it also attracts a ton of criticism. Some of it is fair, some of it may be deemed as overblown, it really just boils down to which game is being put under the microscope. For well over a decade now, fans have accused Call of Duty being the same thing every single year and objectively speaking, that's not really true. Call of Duty has gone from modern warfare to space warfare to the far-future to World War II and even more. It's a pretty varied series that still maintains a formula.

However, this year is different. Modern Warfare 3 is the first time the franchise has ever done back to back sequels to a subfranchise like the Modern Warfare series and there were reports last fall that this began as an expansion to Modern Warfare 2. As Sledgehammer began talking about the new game, it was clear it would use Modern Warfare 2 as the foundation, even going as far as letting people carry over skins, weapons, and more to the new game. It was also confirmed that the game will feature maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 and later add maps from 2022's Modern Warfare 2 after launch.

Needless to say, some people felt like this was a glorified DLC. That has only continued as Modern Warfare 3 released its campaign today and it was very short, with some people beating it in 3 – 4 hours and complaining it felt like filler content. The trophy list for Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 also contains no Platinum trophy as it is listed as an add-on for Modern Warfare 2 (this is not the case on PS4). The reason for this is because Call of Duty has unified itself into one launcher with Modern Warfare 2 being the basis for that, so everything is connected into one hub app. You can see some reactions from fans below.

NoahJ thoughts on MW3 Campaign being $70 DLC 💀 pic.twitter.com/BOFrDY0neU — Usman (@SKizzleAXE) November 2, 2023

The campaign is extremely short for starters, hardly helps to meet the £70 quota. And I know you’re going to ramble about “but no one buys COD for the campaign!”. Right yeah, it’s agreeable. But the multiplayer stuff is hardly even worth the price.



As I stated, should be a DLC… — Ben (@videotechuk_) November 2, 2023

Yeah, MW3 campaign was certainly a DLC😂



What the fuck was that bro lmfao — Spooky Boinks👻 (@boinksi) November 3, 2023

ALL THE MW3 IS DLC COMMENTS R ACTUALLY TRUE WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/CtmoJenIqe — PastelNoir (@PastelN0ir) November 2, 2023

Finished the campaign…..in 4 and a half hours…….very strange to consider this a “new” game.



MW3 campaign felt like DLC to me. It should’ve been DLC to MW2 and definitely cheaper. This one put a bad taste in my mouth for sure.



Don’t even get me started on that weird ending…. — Nathan (@TheMrPinoy) November 3, 2023

Of course, you'll have to make your own conclusions on this. Modern Warfare 3 does make some major changes to the gameplay that fans have been asking for, feature a new campaign, a new zombies mode, and more, so there is a difference. Whether you think that justifies itself as a $70 game is up to you, though.