Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Add Maps From 2022's Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will feature maps from last year's game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is nearly here and we are starting to get a clearer picture of what to expect from the game. Earlier this year, it was confirmed we'd be getting the first back-to-back sequel to a Call of Duty game since the franchise pivoted to subfranchises like Black Ops and Modern Warfare. These types of games were meant to ensure we'd get variety across the series and give the various developers working on the series time to prepare their next game while still guaranteeing a new release every fall. Now, things are changing a bit.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reportedly began as an expansion to Modern Warfare 2, though Activision never confirmed this was the case. It eventually expanded into a full blown release with remastered maps from the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2, a new campaign with open-world elements, a new zombies mode, retooled gameplay, and more. It is, by all intents and purposes, a new game that builds off the foundation of what came before it. However, it hasn't stopped people from claiming it feels like a $70 DLC and that is only growing louder with some news today. It was confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be bringing some of the maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will make their way into the new game post-launch. This will be in addition to the 12 new maps that will come in seasonal updates. They will be in their own playlist and come with the various gameplay upgrades that Modern Warfare 3 has to offer such as increased health, red dots on mini-map, slide canceling, and more.

"To further augment an already-impressive selection of Core 6v6 maps, we are excited to announce that a number of fan-favorite Modern Warfare II maps will gradually become available to play in Modern Warfare III throughout the live seasons. The initial selection — scheduled to be four Core 6v6 maps that include Farm 18, Mercado, and Shoot House — will become available shortly after launch in a dedicated Playlist, and more will follow throughout the Live Seasons. Here's some beneficial intel about these additions:

These maps are graphically identical to how they appeared in MWII, and due to the innovations to movement and general gameplay mechanics present in MWIII, you may find that they play in an altogether different manner.

These maps are completely additive, meaning they are scheduled to appear in addition to a full complement of new (and remastered) seasonal maps and other content."

Of course, more content is always good, but some fans feel like if it was as simple as bringing these maps over, maybe Modern Warfare 3 shouldn't be a standalone $70 game. We'll just have to wait and see how much the game justifies itself, but at the very least, we are likely looking at the most jam-packed Call of Duty game in terms of content possibly in history.