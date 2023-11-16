Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Adds Shoot House and More MW2 (2022) Maps

A handful of maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) have been added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The Call of Duty franchise is filled with iconic maps (and some incredibly infamous one) across its 20 year history. So much so, that Call of Duty frequently brings back maps from old games and this year, Modern Warfare 3 is almost exclusively comprised of old maps. The entire 6v6 launch map rotation is just old-school 2009 Modern Warfare 2 maps, which has been an interesting experiment since lots of fans have been begging for these to return, but are subsequently realizing they don't all hold up.

While it will likely be another few weeks before we start to see and hear about the new, original maps coming to Modern Warfare 3 post-launch, we have gotten a batch of more maps. A select group of maps from last year's Modern Warfare 2 have made their way into Modern Warfare 3. There is a catch, however, as these maps will be sectioned off into their own playlist of only Modern Warfare 2 (2022) maps. While Modern Warfare 2 (2022) caught a lot of flack for some of its maps being absolute abominations, there were a few standouts and those are largely the ones featured in Modern Warfare 3. The four maps featured in the playlist are Shoot House, Crown Raceway, Farm 18, and Mercado Los Almas. They all play quite well with the changes to gameplay and may find new fans with the faster movement and tweaks to gunplay.

It's expected that more Modern Warfare 2 maps will be added in the future. It's unclear how frequently this will happen or if they will always be put into their own playlist. It would be interesting to see them get put into the core rotation, but given how much some fans hate the maps from last year's game, it may be for the best that doesn't happen. If they add the Border Crossing map, it will likely cause chaos amongst fans. Thankfully, there is a map voting feature this year so players can skip the maps they dislike (though that may mean Border Crossing literally never gets touched ever again if it gets added).

Modern Warfare 3 Season One Release Date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will properly kick off its first season of content in December. No release date has been given beyond December, but it's expected to arrive on December 6th due to trends with previous seasons. The new season will bring in the new Warzone map along with updates to the battle royale in addition to new content for Modern Warfare 3. We don't know exactly what will come in season one beyond that, but it will likely have new modes, weapons, and maps, as is per tradition with these kinds of updates.