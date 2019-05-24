Call of Duty 2019 Title Revealed, And It’s Not Modern Warfare 4

According to multiple new reports, this year’s Call of Duty is not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, but rather is simply just Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. That’s it, no number or anything. Just “Modern Warfare.” The news first broke via YouTuber LongSensation, and then was substantiated by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, one of the industry’s most reliable reporters known for his scoops, and who has been breaking quite a bit of Call of Duty news lately.

Call of Duty 2019 is called… Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. I’m not joking. — LongSensation (@LongSensationYT) May 24, 2019

I can confirm this is true, and that it’s hilarious. The first one was “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare” so obviously the fourth one is “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.” Video games are absurd https://t.co/Ghb1m2srC4 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 24, 2019

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt because it’s not official information, but Schreier is normally a very reliable source. Further, as mentioned above, he’s had some Call of Duty scoops lately. For example, he broke that next year’s Call of Duty will be Black Ops 5 and be developed by Treyarch after Activision decided to pull the plug on the game Sledgehammer and Raven Software were making together. Meanwhile, he also broke that this year’s installment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, may have a free-to-play component. According to the Kotaku reporter, the decision to go free-to-play in some shape or form is still very much up in the air, suggesting we may not see the result of it until 2020’s entry.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and Infinity Ward haven’t officially revealed this year’s Call of Duty, but that is expected to change very soon, presumably before E3 2019 rolls around next month.

Are you looking forward to this year's Call of Duty? What do you think of the decision to simply call it Modern Warfare?