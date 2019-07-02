Every Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Killstreak May Have Leaked

Every killstreak that players will use in Activision’s upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may have already been leaked ahead of the game’s release. A list of what appears to be most if not all of the killstreaks in the Infinity Ward game was shared by the YouTuber TheGamingRevolution. The list, if it’s accurate, includes many pieces of equipment that’ll look familiar to longtime Call of Duty players and may even feature the return of the game-ending nuke.

TheGamingRevolution shared the video below that covers the list of killstreaks the game supposedly includes. The YouTuber said that the list might not be totally accurate and there could be killstreaks added or removed, and the names also aren’t all final at this stage in the game’s development. While many of these killstreaks seemed to be givens that anyone could assume would be in a Modern Warfare game, the YouTuber has a track record with accurately leaking enough information to suggest this list may be the real deal.

You’ll hear TheGamingRevolution name most of the killstreaks in the video below, but we’ve also included a quick list of them so you can scan for the one that you’re most interested in. Some of these killstreaks’ names were amended in a comment shared by the YouTuber that added the Emergency Airdrop to the list and refined the list for clarity.

Personal UAV

Shielded Turret

Care Package

Scrambler Drone

Cluster Strike

Cruise Missile

UAV

Precision Airstrike

Wheelson

Pavelow

Chopper Support

Advanced UAV

White Phosphorus

Bradley Tank

Emergency Airdrop

VTOL

AC-130

Juggernaut

Nuke

Most of the killstreaks there are pretty self-explanatory if you’re familiar with other Call of Duty games. A Personal UAV grants a UAV to only you while the UAV killstreak acquired after a few more kills gives it to your whole team. The “Wheelson” as the YouTuber called it is a remote-controlled tank, but there’s also a Bradley Tank which players can actually use in the game’s larger maps.

Throughout that whole list, the most exciting and most uncertain one is the Nuke, the killstreak of all killstreaks. This weapon famously ended matches in Modern Warfare 2 and will reportedly do the same in Modern Warfare. It’s currently said to take 25 kills to acquire just like it did previously, though it’s reportedly unclear at this time whether it’ll end the game in the final product or will even be included.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on October 25th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.