Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals 150-Player Warzone Squad Mode With Trailer

The long-waited Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has officially been revealed. Warzone is set to arrive on March 10 with 150-player mode, calling for squads to assemble in a last man standing format. The new mode is free to play and will also bring the addition of a Plunder mode. Plunder will be more of an extraction mode with an objective separate from being the last squad standing. The game mode will launch for gamers who own Modern Warfare at 8am PDT on Tuesday and at 12pm PDT for gamers who do not own Modern Warfare.

“You do not need to own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download, play and enjoy Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone,” Activision said. “At launch, players can squad up in trios with their friends on Playstation® 4, Battle.net for PC, or Xbox One across two game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder.”

There is a description of the two modes available, as well. “In Battle Royale, fight to be the last squad standing while escaping the deadly gas in the swiftly closing circle with up to 150 players,” Activision said. “In Plunder, the race is on to collect the most in-match Cash by looting across the map, taking down enemies to steal their Cash, and completing in-match Contracts.”

Check out the trailer for Warzone below.

#Warzone. Free to play for everyone.

Drop in tomorrow March 10th. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/URU1Yg4wjk — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 9, 2020

Warzone will take place in Verdansk, a massive and expansive city set to host 150 gamers. There will be named zones and more than 300 points of interest. Each zone features distinct landmarks like the Gorengard Lumber Yard or the Gora Dam, along with offering different elements for different parts of the city. The game mode will also feature vehicles including: ATV, Tactical Rover, SUV, Cargo Truck, and Helicopter.

One major difference from other Battle Royale games is players being sent to the Gulag upon being killed off. “Upon your first elimination, you will be taken as a ‘Prisoner of Warzone’ and thrown into the Gulag,” Activision explains. “There you will await your fate and watch other prisoners fight to the death. When your turn is up, you’ll enter the Gulag and face-off against a single opponent in a 1v1 to earn the ultimate reward – redeployment. Win in the Gulag and earn redeployment back into Verdansk. Lose and hope that your squad completes Contracts and earns enough in-match Cash to redploy you.”

The Warzone game will roll out simultaneously worldwide.