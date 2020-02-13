New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Gameplay Footage Leaked

This week, Season 2 hit Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, injecting a big dosage of new content into the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game. That said, the game’s second season is currently being overshadowed by the teases, rumors, reports, and leaks of an imminent battle royale mode, believed to be called Call of Duty: Warzone. The latest leak pertains to the gameplay of the mode, which has reportedly been revealed via The Gaming Revolution, a prominent Call of Duty YouTuber and Modern Warfare leaker. More specifically, alleged gameplay of the mode’s training ground has leaked, and it looks legit, unlike some other leaks floating around.

Unfortunately, the leaked gameplay doesn’t really divulge anything very salient, but it’s our best look at the mode yet. Previously, the mode’s map leaked, but this was in the form of screenshots. Of course, this new footage should be taken with a grain of salt given that it’s unofficial, however, The Gaming Revolution has proven reliable in the past and the footage is pretty obviously the real deal.

As for the battle royale mode, numerous reports are claiming that it will go live soon, which is what I’ve heard as well. There’s also been scuttlebutt that it will be 200 players, free-to-play, and standalone, which I haven’t heard, but sounds quite plausible.

At this point, the game’s battle royale mode will likely go live sometime this month, but for now Infinity Ward and Activision are remaining quiet on the matter. They haven’t commented on this latest leak or any before it, and they won’t. Neither are known to comment on leaks, reports, or rumors.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, which seem unlikely at this point. That said, while you wait for the game’s battle royale mode — which is rumored to be free-to-play — don’t forget to check out every notable game dropping this week, courtesy of our latest “Out This Week” article.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you looking forward to a new Call of Duty battle royale experience?