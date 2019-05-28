Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Directory Added to Twitch

The rumors regarding this year’s Call of Duty installment have mostly pointed to it being the next entry in the Modern Warfare series. Thanks to recent reports, however, it was learned that the rumors have only been partially accurate and that the upcoming title is more along the lines of a “soft reboot” of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. While the inbound game has not officially been revealed yet, it looks like Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up to do exactly that, especially now that a directory for the game exists on Twitch.

Seeing as Twitch directories can’t be added to the popular streaming platform by just anybody, it’s looking like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is definitely the game that is being revealed in the near future. Of course, that has certainly been accepted as fact since the recent reports came about. Thanks to eagle-eyed Reddit user “ayylmao23ayy,” we now know that there is a Twitch directory for the upcoming title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to other reports that have recently surfaced, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will officially be revealed on Thursday, May 30th. Of course, while all of this looks to be pretty solid, there should be a little bit of salt at the ready. Officially, we know that Activision has promised to reveal this year’s Call of Duty by the end of June. The chances of the unveiling taking place after E3 have always been slim, which would place the reveal potentially within the next two weeks.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information on the upcoming game, including how it will be based on Modern Warfare 2‘s controversial “No Russian” level, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe the Twitch directory for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pretty much cements the game’s inevitable arrival? Will we be getting an official reveal of sorts this week, or do you think it will happen at a later date? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!