How to Watch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Multiplayer Livestream

Activision is preparing to give Call of Duty fans their best look yet at the multiplayer aspect of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ahead of the game’s October release date. Teasers here and there have hinted at what might be seen during the stream, but the biggest expectations are that we’ll see more of the game’s updated features like the Gunsmith system and the new perks and killstreaks Modern Warfare boasts. To see everything as it’s unveiled, you can catch the stream from the game through the Twitch embed below when it starts at 10 a.m. PT.

Gunfight is at least one new mode that we can expect to see more of in Modern Warfare, a game which was previewed before. It features two teams of two and a rotating selection of guns with all of this taking place in close-quarters maps.

If you’re got a favorite streamer who’s typically active in shooters like Modern Warfare, chances are high that you’ll see them at some point during the stream. The Call of Duty Twitter account previewed the clash between streamers by showing a list headlined with names like Dr Disrespect and Shroud.

Big names, but how’s their game? Tune in tomorrow at 10AM PT for the full coverage of the #ModernWarfare Multiplayer Premiere. pic.twitter.com/2itKC1aLPR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 31, 2019

Some killstreaks will also likely be seen during the livestream, though how they will be received remains to be seen. At least one of the killstreaks, White Phosphorus, has already been met with criticism since Activision revealed that it would be in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 25th.