Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Playlist Update Brings Back Several Modes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare welcomed back two different experiences this week during a playlist update that refreshed the game’s available modes. One of the returning additions called the Cabin Fever moshpit is a collection of game modes set on certain maps players will stay on while the other is a unique game mode called Cranked where players have to keep the momentum going and go for one kill after another. There are also more Gunfight tournaments taking place for those who’ve been practicing in the smaller, tenser game mode that pits 16 small teams of players against each other.

The first of the playlist changes, Cabin Fever, is one players should be familiar with from before if they saw it in the game before it was rotated out the first time. It includes several different maps and game modes rolled into one playlist with teams sizes maxed out at six players each since the game modes take place on some of the smaller maps.

“Jump into the Cabin Fever moshpit to experience some small to medium sized 6v6 Multiplayer action,” Activision said about the returning playlist. “The playlist includes Rust, Shipment, Shoot House, Hideout, and Hackney Yard and features a variety of deathmatch and objective game modes. Experience a mix of engagements and test out strategies to secure the win.”

The next playlist that’s arrived on the game is a bit different since it’s just one game mode, not a variety of modes packed into one playlist. It’s called Cranked, and if players want to win, they’ll need to keep pushing to get one kill after the other so that they don’t blow up.

“Get kills in quick succession in Cranked. Want to make sure your Operator doesn’t go boom?” Activision said. “After you get your first kill, get another one before the timer runs out or you’ll explode. Keep moving throughout the map to find and eliminate your enemy in Cranked.”

Finally, for those who prefer the much smaller game modes that require more communication between teams, there are Gunfight tournaments to take part in once again. These tournaments have been around occasionally in the past and are now back during the Gunfight Trios tournament. This means teams of three will face off in the brackets consisting of 16 different teams where winners get experience and other rewards as they win their matches including some rare cosmetics should they win.

