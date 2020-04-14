Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Patch Notes Live: New Modes, Playlists, and More

Activision and Infinity Ward have released a new update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This week’s content update isn’t as meaty as some previous weeks, but it does notably add a new mode to the latter, plus a slew of new content to the former. Meanwhile, the update also brings with five general fixes across all platforms.

For Warzone, players can look forward to “Scopes and Scatter Guns” playlist, which will be for Trios, and replace regular Trios. As you could probably deduce from the name, in it there’s only shotguns and snipers. In other words, all combat is either going to happen up close and personal, or from far away.

Meanwhile, Modern Warfare is getting Drop Zone in both core and Hardcore. As a result, Deathmatch Domination has been removed. In addition to this, there’s a new Stir Crazy playlist, a hardcore version of this, and NVG Realism Mosh Pit has been removed.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for yourself, courtesy of Activision:

Playlist Update:

Modern Warfare: Adding Drop Zone in both core and Hardcore (Removes Deathmatch Domination) Adding ‘Stir Crazy’ Playlist – 10v10 playlist with Cranked, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint Adding Hardcore ‘Stir Crazy’ Playlist – 10v10 playlist with Kill Confirmed, Cranked, Domination, and Team Deathmatch Removing NVG Realism Mosh Pit

Warzone Adding “Scopes and Scatter Guns” BR Trios playlist – Snipers and Shotguns only (Replaces regular BR Trios)



General Fixes

Fixed an issue on PC where players would lose the ability to use Field Upgrades purchased when replacing Armor Plates while in the Buy Station menu

Upon picking up a dropped SKS, the initial raise audio would be heard globally. This has been fixed.

Fix for Azur’s “Brother’s Keeper” skin displaying the incorrect headgear while in the multiplayer squad walk

Added icons to the killcam to show if you were killed by someone using Dead Silence or Stopping Power

Fix for the stats graph for the Renetti appearing incorrectly

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare are both available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.