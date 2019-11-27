Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Launches 2v2 Gunfight Tournaments

If you’ve been playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight mode since even before the game’s release and feel confident in your skills, Activision and Infinity Ward have a new challenge for you to embark on. A new event called the Gunfight Tournament Beta was announced this week that tasks teams of two with making their way through the brackets of an eight-round tournament. There’s a rare prize waiting for the team that makes it to the No. 1 spot, but you’ll earn experience and rewards after every win on your way to the final match.

The Gunfight Tournament Beta was unveiled this week with a post on Activision’s site breaking down the rules of the competition and how teams would participate. This tournament keeps the traditional rules of Gunfight in place which means that you’ll have a partner and a random loadout at the start of each round and will win by taking out the other team before they eliminate you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunfight Tournaments are live! Compete in 16-team in-game brackets in #ModernWarfare‘s Gunfight Tournament Beta. Win rounds to earn rewards. pic.twitter.com/3by4VfVtPC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 26, 2019

As for the structure of the tournament, the competition will take place across eight rounds with 32 teams participating. Each win will advance a team with a rare reward waiting for the winners.

“The tournament is single elimination with 32 players, 16 teams, and 8 rounds on the way to being crowned the victor,” Activision said. “You advance with a win or go back to the lobby with a defeat. For each victory you earn XP and other rewards. For winning the tournament for the first time you can earn a high tier cosmetic reward and XP!”

Players will be able to see what teams compose the brackets before they go into a match, but since the tournament is open to anyone and everyone across different platforms, seeing a known team on the other side and having to worry about playing them seems unlikely. Activision noted that players may have to spend some time in the lobby waiting for the their next opponents to finish their match before moving on, so if you’re stuck waiting in a lobby for a while, that’s probably why.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare also just revealed its plans for its first season of free content which include a few new Gunfight maps, so you’ll have to become well acquainted with those if you want to participate in future Gunfight tournaments, assuming those happen.