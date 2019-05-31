Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Pre-Orders Have Begun

Earlier today, Infinity Ward and Activision unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is described as a soft reboot of the original installment in the series. The game will be hitting the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25th, but there are incentives for those that choose to pre-order early.

You can pre-order the digital version of the Xbox One Standard Edition here ($59.99), the Operator Edition here ($79.99), and the Operator Enhanced Edition here ($99.99). Pre-orders are also up and running here on the PlayStation Store – and keep in mind that Sony has another annoying exclusive deal to get content early. Pre-order bonuses include a Prestige Token in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (XBO / PS4) and a Dynamic Reveal Theme (PS4).

As for physical copies, the standard CoD: Modern Warfare and the GameStop exclusive Precision Edition ($99.99) are available to pre-order here for both the PS4 and Xbox One (note that a $199.99 GameStop exclusive Dark Edition was also briefly listed before getting pulled – keep an eye out for that). Pre-order bonuses include a double-sided poster and a GameStop C.O.D.E. Calling card. Listings at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart aren’t up yet – but they should be pop up in the links provided soon – perhaps as early as today, May 30th.

You can check out the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer right here. You can find some comments from Infinity Ward on the game below:

“This is an all-new Modern Warfare reimagined in every way,” said Dave Stohl, co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. “We are creating an emotionally charged experience that’s inspired by the headlines in the world today, where the rules are grey and battle lines are blurred. Players will join a varied cast of international special forces and freedom fighters in gripping and heart-pounding missions through iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East. It’s intense, it’s exciting, and we can’t wait for our fans to play this October.”

“Every design decision has been made with our players in mind,” said Patrick Kelly, Creative Director and co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. “With the launch of Modern Warfare, we’re taking steps to unite the community. First, we plan for Modern Warfare to be played together across PC and console through cross-play support. Second, we’re eliminating the traditional season pass, so that we can deliver more free maps and content as well as post-launch events to all players. This is just the beginning – there’s much more to come.”

