Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Bringing Back Camping as a Viable Strategy

Camping used to a big part of Call of Duty multiplayer, but recent entries have increasingly forced the run and gun style onto players, especially with maps that are three lanes in design. However, for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, developer Infinity Ward wants to make camping great again for PS4, Xbox One, and PC players. More specifically, it wants to ensure all playstyles can be accommodated, including camping, and this means putting less emphasis on the non-stop, run and gun style of play. This will still be a viable strategy, but it won’t be the only viable playstyle.

One of the way it’s doing this is by broadening maps so not every single one is just three lanes, which is what recent entries in the series have been doing to a mixed reception. According to Treyarch, there will be a mix of maps, including some with three lanes, but plenty that are more complex in design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, the idea that camping may once again be a viable strategy has the player base divided. There’s a solid chunk of the game’s hardcore community that isn’t very pleased with this, but there’s also many, including players who this won’t benefit, happy to see Infinity Ward tweaking things and making a game that supports more playstyles. And I agree with the latter. More playstyles means a more diverse experience and more variables in play, which to me, is more interesting than the mutliplayer offering of the past few games. Sure, this means sometimes being frustratingly killed by a camper, but you have to take the bad with the good.

Literally no one asked for this, campers must be punished not encouraged — Skrub lord 420 (@ImaybeToast) August 1, 2019

“Maps are not 3 lane maps” THANK YOU THIS IS THE WORST THING ABOUT BO4 and WW2 — Naïm (@ANG3X6_) August 1, 2019

Realized the other day that I don’t even check corners anymore. This is a good thing. Let everyone play their way. I like it. — Ty #LetsGoBlueJays (@unTymely) August 1, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release later this year on October 25 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will be available starting at $60, and judging off the reception so far, it may be the biggest release in the series in quite some time.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. Are you excited for the return of camping?