Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Announces New Feature For Players Who Grind the Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC back in October, and it did so with a ton of content and a return to the series’ gritty and realistic roots. As a result, it was a huge hit at launch. However, over time, the game’s issues have started to rear their head, and players have discovered that the latest entry in the series is missing a few features from past games. An example of this is unique calling cards for weapon mastery. That said, this specific feature will no longer be missing soon.

Confirmation of the feature comes way of the game’s art director, Joel Emslie, who revealed as much while interacting with a fan on Reddit. According to the Infinity Ward developer, the feature is already in the pipeline and will be released in the near-future.

“In visual development now. Then into art production,” said Emslie while talking about the feature. “Then hooked up and scripted. Then testing. Certified. Then pushed out in a near future update. No ETA but we are working on them now.”

As you can see, there’s no specific date for the feature, but it sounds like it could be in either the game’s next notable update, or, at the very least, the one after that.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past. Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”

