Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Randomly Removes Two Multiplayer Maps

✖

A new update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has many fans asking, "Wait, what?" Specifically, it looks like developer Infinity Ward has removed two maps from the game without any notice ahead of time. Although this move is one that likely won't be heartbreaking to many players, it's a bit odd to see, especially given that they were only added a week ago.

Last week, Infinity Ward added three new maps to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with Drainage, Al-Raab Airbase, and Killhouse. Rather than keeps the maps in permanently, though, the studio has now seemingly removed Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase entirely for one reason or another. Killhouse, however, has stuck around -- at least for the time being. Infinity Ward hasn't commented on why this move was made, but we do have an educated guess.

Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase, while they were playable in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, they were maps that were only available to use in private matches. By comparison, Killhouse is a map that is featured in other public playlists. As such, since the former two maps were only available to play on if you happened to get a group of people together, it seems Infinity Ward just decided to remove them from the game altogether.

Again, this whole situation is a strange one to try and piece together. The need to remove maps from Modern Warfare, especially those that weren't proving to give players problems in public matches, seems a bit unneeded. Then again, perhaps they were never meant to be added to the game in the first place a week ago. If the studio does provide any clarification on this whole matter, we'll be sure to let you know in the future.

Regardless of why Infinity Ward may have done this, you can currently check out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The highly-popular shooter is also compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles as well.

Did you happen to play any games on Drainage or Al-Raab Airbase before their removal from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.