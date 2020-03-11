Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minimap Just Got Way Better

This week’s new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update has released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it has brought with it a big minimap change that should go a long way in pleasing some fans of the game who haven’t completely left it behind for Call of Duty: Warzone. More specifically, Infinity Ward have added the ability for players to change the minimap from being circle shaped to being square shaped. This may seem like a minor tweak — it technically is — but players have been asking for minimap options for awhile, and this is one of them.

So, why are fans happy about this change? Well, for one, more options are always better, but more importantly, the the square minimap is 27.3 percent larger than the circle minimap. In other words, the circle minimap is 21.5 percent smaller than the square minimap. For some, having the minimap take up more of the screen would be annoying. However, because the square minimap is bigger, it allows you to see more of the map with it, which obviously has its own tactical advantages.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for this week’s update, courtesy of Infinity Ward:

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

Added Search and Rescue

Added Mayhem Mosh Pit (10v10 Grind, Drop Zone, and Cranked)

Removing “Boots on the Ground War”

GENERAL FIXES:

NEW Shotgun: “VLK Rogue”

Fixed a bug that prevented respawning after a Defcon Nuke had been set off in Realism Ground War

Increased damage to Juggernauts when being hit by a Thermite Crossbow

Various Exploit fixes, including fixes to Hackney Yard and Piccadilly

Fix for a bug where a different pistol than one that was equipped would appear when climbing a ladder

Fixed a bug where any charm used alongside the MP7 Bengal variant would clip through the weapon

Various Ground War exploit fixes

Fix for a bug where a constant yellow “High Alert” screen would persist after death if the player died while the perk was granted via Specialist

Fixed a bug in the After-Action Report that would display 0 in the Challenge field even if a Challenge had been completed

Fixed a bug that would spawn players elsewhere on the map after using a Tactical Insertion near the crawl space on Rust

Fixed a bug in the Giant Infection mode that spammed radio VO across all teammates when a player is a driver or passenger

Fixed a bug that allowed players to deploy throwable Field Upgrades during the round countdown.

After the countdown ends, the player would still have another Field Upgrade available. This has been fixed

Added option to toggle a square or circular minimap

Call of Duty League: Restricted the .357 Snake Shot in the CDL public playlist

Weapons:

725 Sawed-Off Barrel:

Increased move speed

Increased ADS Spread

Reduced ADS damage

Reduced far damage range

Extended very lethal close damage range

Fix for the RAM-7 variant, “The Corrupter” not allowing the use of any sniper scopes

Fixed a bug that could create an ‘infinite ammo’ glitch on the Model 680

Updating the ammo descriptions to the “Bludgeoner” LMG and the “Skull Hammer” Shotgun

Fix for a bug where using an NVG Thermal Scope on the Grau 5.56 could cause a graphical bug

Missions and Challenges:

Fix for a bug that only displayed the “One Shot One Kill” splash medal on screen when a sniper rifle was used. This is fixed to display whenever any one-shot weapon like shotguns or marksman rifles are used

Fix for the “Get 50 Kills with Light Machine Guns” challenge not tracking as intended

Fix for Golem’s 3rd Mission Objective, “Get 5 Kills using Lethal Equipment” not tracking properly

All vehicles now award progress to any challenges that require “X vehicle run over kills”

Updates to the splash screen and in-game HUD as players make progress in the “Alliance” Missions

Classic Special Operations:

Fixed a bug that prevented players for being able to use finishing moves on enemy AI. This has been fixed

Bomb Squad: Fix for a bug there enemies might not spawn until after the last bomb is defused

Special Operations: Survival – Leaderboards for Azhir Cave (night) and St. Petrograd have been added

Special Operations:

Camera is now in a fixed position when reviving while prone or crouched

Hostages will reset to a safe area if dropped out of bounds

Fix match ending if the last-alive player calls in a Team Revive but goes down before the other players revive themselves.

Fix some instances where the juggernaut music could stay on unintentionally

Increase Heavy Hitter weapon perk to 2x melee damage

Ensure that players who are parachuting receive the ‘out of bounds’ warning if they drift out of bounds

Fix for hint prompts showing up while players are in last stand

Fix for an edge case that could prevent the 4th squad leader from spawning in during Operation Headhunter

Operation Just Reward: Fixed an issue where the cell phone intel would fail to drop

Operation Strongbox: Fixed a bug where destroying an enemy Wheelson was not granting any XP

Keyboard and Mouse: a contextual menu is now displayed when KBM player right-click on usernames in the Social menu’s Party tab

PC:

Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability

New PC players that are using the latest Battle.net client now have access to a simple, one-click way of creating their Activision account using their Battle.net credentials

Fixed a few cases where certain Social menu pop-up messages would display incorrectly in higher aspect ratios

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.