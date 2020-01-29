Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Brings Back Shipment Playlist and Nerfs New Weapon

Infinity Ward released a playlist update and a few other changes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare this week to bring back a popular playlist and to nerf one of the game’s newest weapons. Shipment 24/7 makes a return in the playlist rotation among other game modes, the former replacing the Shoot the Ship playlist that consisted entirely of Shipment and Shoot House matches. If you’ve completed the related challenge to acquire the new crossbow weapon, you’ll also find that the crossbow is less effective in certain situations.

The patch notes for this week’s update were shared by Infinity Ward on Thursday to show what’s changed. Players will find weapon tunings and the addition of the Deathmatch Domination and Gunfight Custom maps as well.

Some people may be sad to see the Shoot the Ship playlist return, but Shipment is at least still her somehow thanks to the Shipment 24/7 playlist. The Shipment map itself was also adjusted to make it so that players don’t get killed immediately after spawning quite as often, a problem which has been occurring since the map went live.

Deathmatch Domination, Gunfight Custom, weapon tuning, Shipment fixes, and more are now live with today’s playlist update and patch! Click the link for patch notes! #ModernWarfare https://t.co/hxmkeM6B3x pic.twitter.com/ttKEB6Wwo3 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 28, 2020

The full notes for the game’s latest update can be seen below.

Playlist Update

Added Deathmatch Domination!

Added Gunfight Custom!

Shipment 24/7 is back! (Replaces Shoot the Ship)

Removed Winter Docks

Moved Capture the Flag into the Quick Play Filter

General Fixes:

Weapons: MP5: Reduced headshot multiplier, Small reduction to 10mm range M4: Small damage decrease to reduce headshot effectiveness, Small range decrease M13: Range increase, Small reduction to horizontal recoil, Small damage increase to boost headshot effectiveness Crossbow: Players are able to shoot down an enemy Support Helo with only 3 Thermite Bolts. This has been adjusted; 5 to take down a VTOL and 6 to take down a Support Helo and Chopper Gunner

Fix for an exploit in Ground War via ATV

Fix for missing character model on the LA OpTic CDL skin

Shipment: Spawn tuning to reduce the frequency of instant deaths and spawn traps. Adjustments to spawn positions around the edge of the map for all modes. New spawn logic for Domination.

When using keyboard and mouse, a controller button prompt will appear to access the Social Menu while matchmaking. On PC with a PS4 controller, the button prompt will appear as an Xbox prompt. This has been fixed.

Clips like this one have shown just how bad Shipment can be – or good, depending on which side of the spawn you’re on – so hopefully the update has resolved some of these situations.