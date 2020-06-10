Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 Start Date Announced

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has a new start date, and it’s one that’s coming quite soon. Infinity Ward announced on Wednesday that Season 4 in both games will go live at 11 p.m. PDT on June 10th, the same day it was announced for many people while others will technically get their Season 4 update on June 11th depending on their time zone. The release of the Season 4 update and all the content within it follows the delay of Season 4 after it was pushed back a week to make room for discussions about racial injustices and the Black Lives Matter cause.

Infinity Ward shared the latest on the fourth season of Modern Warfare and Warzone on social media in a brief message that announced the next season’s start time. Just as most Call of Duty updates go live late at night for many players, this next season will go live Wednesday night and will be available for everyone by June 11th.

Intel Incoming on Season Four. New #ModernWarfare and #Warzone content is live tonight, June 10th @ 11PM PDT! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 10, 2020

Previous guesses and assumptions about the Season 4 start time had pegged June 9th as the day the update would go live which wasn’t a bad guess considering how the update was previously planned for last week and was essentially ready to go since it hadn’t been delayed for content reasons. Those guesses turned out to be a bit off, but not by much.

As for what’s planned in Season 4 of Modern Warfare and Warzone, Infinity Ward has not yet shared the full roadmap to highlight what we can expect in tonight’s update and in the coming weeks. What we do know though is that Captain Price, the most recognizable character from the Modern Warfare series, will be returning to the game as a playable Operator. Operators are sometimes tied to the seasons’ battle passes and are sometimes unlocked through other means, though it hasn’t been confirmed yet how we’ll be able to play as Captain Price when Season 4 starts. There will definitely be a new battle pass with many more tiers of content to work through though, so expect to see the full contents of the pass outlined soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 begins on June 10th at 11 p.m. PDT.

