Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 Release Date Possibly Leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 release date is apparently right around the corner. The new season of the latest COD and its free-to-play battle royale experience was scheduled to begin this week, but the season was postponed out of respect for the protests going on across America and around the world over George Floyd's tragic death. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of when the new season will go live, but it looks like it may be launching sooner rather than later.

According to prominent Call of Duty dataminer MW2 OG, there are files in the game that point towards Season 4 going live on June 9, which is this coming Tuesday. This information has since been verified by Modern Warzone. That said, just because there are files that point towards June 9 as the date doesn't mean this is what will happen.

While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable and easy to verify, the conclusions and theories that spawn from them don't have the same track record. Further, even if this information is accurate, it's also subject to change, as we learned this week when the new season was delayed.

We can now give 99% verifiable confirmation that #Season4 of #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare and #Warzone will be available at the normal Tuesday update time on June the 9th. So 11 PM PST. This information is directly from the files, and has been verified through multiple sources. https://t.co/OPmTQSpfhO — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 6, 2020

All of this is to say, take this date with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and again, it's subject to change.

If the new season is going live on Tuesday, then presumably an announcement will need to be made on Sunday or Monday, unless Infinity Ward and Activision are planning a stealth-launch. Of these three possibilities, the middle is probably the most likely.

