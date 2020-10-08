Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Just Nerfed the Most Popular Guns

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and according to the official patch notes of the update, both the AS Val and SP-R 208 have received major nerfs. And that's it. Beyond this, the only thing the update does is fix an issue where players could survive in the game by exploiting the subway fast travel system.

As for the guns, the SP-R 208 has undergone far more changes. All that's been tweaked for the AS VAL is that SSP 10-R mags no longer shoot through multiple walls, which has been a big issue lately, and it's the reason so many players began using it the past couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the SP-8 208 has gone through more fundamental changes, which include an increase to flinch, a reduction in ADS spread, a reduction in ADS speed, and a reduction in bullet velocity. At the moment, it remains to be seen if the gun will continue to feature prominently in the meta following these changes, but there's no doubt it will be less effective going forward.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for the update, courtesy of Infinity Ward:

GENERAL:

Fixed an issue where players could survive in the gas while staying on the subway fast travel system

WEAPONS:

AS VAL: Fixed a bug where the SSP 10-R mags could allow bullet penetration through multiple walls

SP-R 208: Increase to flinch Minor reduction to ADS speed Variable zoom scope Moved weapon closer to the player while ADSing Small reduction to ADS speed .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua Mag ammo types: Reduction to bullet velocity Reduction to ADS speed SKS: Small reduction to ADS speed for variable zoom scopes



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon they will both be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

