New Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone Patch Includes Numerous Weapon Changes

The latest update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone contains a variety of huge overhauls to many of each game’s most notable weapons. Currently, we’re only a few short weeks away from the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which will likely result in the conclusion of ongoing support for MW2. Until that time, though, Activision has today let loose a major patch for its most recent Call of Duty installment that should alter the meta greatly.
Downloadable now across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, this new Season 6 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone brings tweaks to virtually all weapons in the game and includes assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, LMGs, and snipers. These changes are mainly tied to effectiveness at various ranges which means depending on the gun, they could have been either greatly nerfed or buffed. Additionally, it’s worth noting that these alterations aren’t uniform across both MW2 and Warzone as each game has instead been balanced individually.
To get a full look at what changes have been made in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, you can view the full patch notes for today’s Call of Duty update below.
GLOBAL
WEAPONS
The following Weapon balance changes are only reflected in Modern Warfare II
» Submachine Guns «
Minibak
Reduced close damage range
Reduced close range damage amount
Vasznev-9k
Reduced close damage range
Lachmann Shroud
Reduced mid and far damage range
ISO 9
Reduced far damage range
PDSW 528
Increased mid damage range
Fennec
Increased mid damage range
BAS-P
Increased mid damage rage
» Assault Rifles «
TR-76 Geist
Reduced close damage range
Reduced close range damage amount
Reduced arm, leg, and torso location damage
Increased long range damage amount
Kastov 762
Increase close damage range
Kastov-74u
Reduced close damage range
Increased long range damage amount
Reduced leg location damage
TAQ 56
Reduced close damage range
FR Avancer
Increased close damage range
Increased mid and long range damage amount
M16
Increased mid damage range
Tempus Razorback
Increased close damage range
Increased mid and long range damage amount
M4
Increased close damage range
Lachmann 556
Increased close and mid damage range
» Battle Rifles «
Cronen Squall
Increased mid damage range
SO-14
Increased damage range
Lachman 761
Increased damage range
FTac Recon
Increased close damage range
» Shotguns «
Lockwood 300
Maelstrom Dual Trigger with 12 Guage and Dragon’s breath ammunition
Reduced damage range
Bryson 900
12 gauge and Dragon’s Breath ammunition
Reduced damage range
Expedite 12
Increased close-mid damage range
KV Broadside
12 Gauge ammunition
Increased close damage range
- Dragon’s Breath ammunition
- Reduced damage range
» Marksman Rifles «
EBR 14
Reduced damage range
Tempus Torrent
Reduced mid damage range
SPR-208
Increased mid damage range
» Light Machine Guns «
RAAL MG
Increased mid to far damage range
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue preventing splitscreen from functioning correctly
Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when starting The Haunting content from the Co-op mission lobby
Fixed an issue where exiting to the Title screen and reentering the Main Menu causes the Soul counter to display “0 Souls”
Fixed an issue where the Raining Death Blueprint had a placeholder image on the combat detail widget
Fixed an issue where an incorrect sound plays when navigating the Soul Capture rewards menu
Fixed an issue where the Chainsaw preview image would show the Pickaxe when on the ground
Fixed an issue that could cause the red indicator above enemy Operators to not display on some night Maps
Fixed an issue where the Skeletor Operator’s staff was not aligned with hands in the Operator select menu
Warzone
WEAPONS
The following Weapon balance changes are only reflected in Warzone
» Assault Rifles «
Kastov 762
Close-mid Damage decreased
Head Damage Multiplier decreased
Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
Lachmann-556
Head Damage Multiplier increased
TR-76 Geist
Close Damage decreased
Close-mid Damage decreased
Mid Damage decreased
Head Damage Multiplier decreased
Limb Damage Multipliers decreased
M13B
Close Damage decreased
Head Damage Multiplier increased
Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
Torso Damage Multipliers decreased
M4
Close-mid Damage Range increased
Attachments
Lockwood 300
Maelstrom Dual Trigger
12 Gauge Shell
Close Damage Range decreased
Close-mid Damage Range decreased
Mid Damage decreased
Mid Damage Range decreased
Mid-far Damage Range decreased
12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
Close Damage Range decreased
Close-mid Damage decreased
Close-mid Damage Range decreased
12 Gauge Slug
Close-mid Damage decreased
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue that could cause character model arms to misalign when switching seats while leaning out of a vehicle
Fixed an issue where Players could obtain an unintentional Juggernaut Killstreak from the UFO on Al Mazrah (Night)
Fixed an issue where the Tiara icon would follow the Player instead of the item in DMZ on Al Mazrah (Night)
Fixed an issue where the Player was able to use a weapon while carrying a hostage in DMZ
Fixed an issue where a placeholder image could show in the thumbnail for Rotation Battle Royale Solos
Fixed a rare crash that could occur when accessing the DMZ menu
Fixed an issue where the Swamp Monster wouldn’t retreat as intended on Al Mazrah (Night)
Fixed an issue where unintentional numeric text can display on-screen in Al Mazrah (Night)
Fixed an issue where The Butcher could appear frozen when killed during an execution animation
Fixed an issue where the Player could get stuck under the ship near Sawah Village in Al Mazrah (Night)
Fixed an issue where the Player could be kicked from the match if they crossed the Ghost Train portal while being affected by a Shock Stick with an automatic weapon equipped on Al Mazrah (Night)
Fixed an exploit where Players could duplicate weapons using a Workbench in DMZ
Fixed an issue where the Player could use NVGs without having them in their inventory in DMZ on Al Mazrah (Night)
Fixed an issue where ghosts couldn’t be killed by sniper rifles on Al Mazrah (Night)
Fixed an issue where Foresight Killstreak drop was a UFO boss reward