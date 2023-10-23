Gaming

New Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone Patch Includes Numerous Weapon Changes

Get a look at the patch notes for the latest Call of Duty multiplayer update.

The latest update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone contains a variety of huge overhauls to many of each game’s most notable weapons. Currently, we’re only a few short weeks away from the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which will likely result in the conclusion of ongoing support for MW2. Until that time, though, Activision has today let loose a major patch for its most recent Call of Duty installment that should alter the meta greatly. 

Downloadable now across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, this new Season 6 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone brings tweaks to virtually all weapons in the game and includes assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, LMGs, and snipers. These changes are mainly tied to effectiveness at various ranges which means depending on the gun, they could have been either greatly nerfed or buffed. Additionally, it’s worth noting that these alterations aren’t uniform across both MW2 and Warzone as each game has instead been balanced individually. 

To get a full look at what changes have been made in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, you can view the full patch notes for today’s Call of Duty update below. 

GLOBAL

WEAPONS

The following Weapon balance changes are only reflected in Modern Warfare II

» Submachine Guns «

  • Minibak

    • Reduced close damage range

    • Reduced close range damage amount

  • Vasznev-9k

    • Reduced close damage range

  • Lachmann Shroud

    • Reduced mid and far damage range

  • ISO 9

    • Reduced far damage range

  • PDSW 528

    • Increased mid damage range

  • Fennec

    • Increased mid damage range

  • BAS-P

    • Increased mid damage rage

» Assault Rifles «

  • TR-76 Geist

    • Reduced close damage range

    • Reduced close range damage amount

    • Reduced arm, leg, and torso location damage

    • Increased long range damage amount

  • Kastov 762

    • Increase close damage range

  • Kastov-74u

    • Reduced close damage range

    • Increased long range damage amount

    • Reduced leg location damage

  • TAQ 56

    • Reduced close damage range

  • FR Avancer

    • Increased close damage range

    • Increased mid and long range damage amount

  • M16

    • Increased mid damage range

  • Tempus Razorback

    • Increased close damage range

    • Increased mid and long range damage amount

  • M4

    • Increased close damage range

  • Lachmann 556

    • Increased close and mid damage range

» Battle Rifles «

  • Cronen Squall

    • Increased mid damage range

  • SO-14

    • Increased damage range

  • Lachman 761

    • Increased damage range

  • FTac Recon

    • Increased close damage range

» Shotguns «

  • Lockwood 300

    • Maelstrom Dual Trigger with 12 Guage and Dragon’s breath ammunition

      • Reduced damage range

  • Bryson 900

    • 12 gauge and Dragon’s Breath ammunition

      • Reduced damage range

  • Expedite 12

    • Increased close-mid damage range

  • KV Broadside

    • 12 Gauge ammunition

      • Increased close damage range

    •  Dragon’s Breath ammunition
      • Reduced damage range

» Marksman Rifles «

  • EBR 14

    • Reduced damage range

  • Tempus Torrent

    • Reduced mid damage range

  • SPR-208

    • Increased mid damage range

» Light Machine Guns «

  • RAAL MG

    • Increased mid to far damage range

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue preventing splitscreen from functioning correctly

  • Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when starting The Haunting content from the Co-op mission lobby

  • Fixed an issue where exiting to the Title screen and reentering the Main Menu causes the Soul counter to display “0 Souls”

  • Fixed an issue where the Raining Death Blueprint had a placeholder image on the combat detail widget

  • Fixed an issue where an incorrect sound plays when navigating the Soul Capture rewards menu

  • Fixed an issue where the Chainsaw preview image would show the Pickaxe when on the ground

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the red indicator above enemy Operators to not display on some night Maps

  • Fixed an issue where the Skeletor Operator’s staff was not aligned with hands in the Operator select menu

Warzone

WEAPONS

The following Weapon balance changes are only reflected in Warzone

» Assault Rifles «

  • Kastov 762

    • Close-mid Damage decreased

    • Head Damage Multiplier decreased

    • Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

    • Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased

  • Lachmann-556

    • Head Damage Multiplier increased

  • TR-76 Geist

    • Close Damage decreased

    • Close-mid Damage decreased

    • Mid Damage decreased

    • Head Damage Multiplier decreased

    • Limb Damage Multipliers decreased

  • M13B

    • Close Damage decreased

    • Head Damage Multiplier increased

    • Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

    • Torso Damage Multipliers decreased

  • M4

    • Close-mid Damage Range increased

Attachments

  • Lockwood 300

    • Maelstrom Dual Trigger

      • 12 Gauge Shell

        • Close Damage Range decreased

        • Close-mid Damage Range decreased

        • Mid Damage decreased

        • Mid Damage Range decreased

        • Mid-far Damage Range decreased

  • 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

    • Close Damage Range decreased

    • Close-mid Damage decreased

    • Close-mid Damage Range decreased

  • 12 Gauge Slug

    • Close-mid Damage decreased

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue that could cause character model arms to misalign when switching seats while leaning out of a vehicle

  • Fixed an issue where Players could obtain an unintentional Juggernaut Killstreak from the UFO on Al Mazrah (Night)

  • Fixed an issue where the Tiara icon would follow the Player instead of the item in DMZ on Al Mazrah (Night)

  • Fixed an issue where the Player was able to use a weapon while carrying a hostage in DMZ

  • Fixed an issue where a placeholder image could show in the thumbnail for Rotation Battle Royale Solos

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when accessing the DMZ menu

  • Fixed an issue where the Swamp Monster wouldn’t retreat as intended on Al Mazrah (Night)

  • Fixed an issue where unintentional numeric text can display on-screen in Al Mazrah (Night)

  • Fixed an issue where The Butcher could appear frozen when killed during an execution animation

  • Fixed an issue where the Player could get stuck under the ship near Sawah Village in Al Mazrah (Night)

  • Fixed an issue where the Player could be kicked from the match if they crossed the Ghost Train portal while being affected by a Shock Stick with an automatic weapon equipped on Al Mazrah (Night)

  • Fixed an exploit where Players could duplicate weapons using a Workbench in DMZ

  • Fixed an issue where the Player could use NVGs without having them in their inventory in DMZ on Al Mazrah (Night)

  • Fixed an issue where ghosts couldn’t be killed by sniper rifles on Al Mazrah (Night)

  • Fixed an issue where Foresight Killstreak drop was a UFO boss reward

