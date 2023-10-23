New Call of Duty MW2 and Warzone Patch Includes Numerous Weapon Changes

The latest update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone contains a variety of huge overhauls to many of each game’s most notable weapons. Currently, we’re only a few short weeks away from the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which will likely result in the conclusion of ongoing support for MW2. Until that time, though, Activision has today let loose a major patch for its most recent Call of Duty installment that should alter the meta greatly.

Downloadable now across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, this new Season 6 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone brings tweaks to virtually all weapons in the game and includes assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, LMGs, and snipers. These changes are mainly tied to effectiveness at various ranges which means depending on the gun, they could have been either greatly nerfed or buffed. Additionally, it’s worth noting that these alterations aren’t uniform across both MW2 and Warzone as each game has instead been balanced individually.

To get a full look at what changes have been made in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, you can view the full patch notes for today’s Call of Duty update below.

GLOBAL

WEAPONS

The following Weapon balance changes are only reflected in Modern Warfare II

» Submachine Guns «

Minibak Reduced close damage range Reduced close range damage amount



Vasznev-9k Reduced close damage range



Lachmann Shroud Reduced mid and far damage range



ISO 9 Reduced far damage range



PDSW 528 Increased mid damage range



Fennec Increased mid damage range



BAS-P Increased mid damage rage



» Assault Rifles «

TR-76 Geist Reduced close damage range Reduced close range damage amount Reduced arm, leg, and torso location damage Increased long range damage amount



Kastov 762 Increase close damage range



Kastov-74u Reduced close damage range Increased long range damage amount Reduced leg location damage



TAQ 56 Reduced close damage range



FR Avancer Increased close damage range Increased mid and long range damage amount



M16 Increased mid damage range



Tempus Razorback Increased close damage range Increased mid and long range damage amount



M4 Increased close damage range



Lachmann 556 Increased close and mid damage range



» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall Increased mid damage range



SO-14 Increased damage range



Lachman 761 Increased damage range



FTac Recon Increased close damage range



» Shotguns «

Lockwood 300 Maelstrom Dual Trigger with 12 Guage and Dragon’s breath ammunition Reduced damage range



Bryson 900 12 gauge and Dragon’s Breath ammunition Reduced damage range



Expedite 12 Increased close-mid damage range



KV Broadside 12 Gauge ammunition Increased close damage range Dragon’s Breath ammunition Reduced damage range



» Marksman Rifles «

EBR 14 Reduced damage range



Tempus Torrent Reduced mid damage range



SPR-208 Increased mid damage range



» Light Machine Guns «

RAAL MG Increased mid to far damage range



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing splitscreen from functioning correctly

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when starting The Haunting content from the Co-op mission lobby

Fixed an issue where exiting to the Title screen and reentering the Main Menu causes the Soul counter to display “0 Souls”

Fixed an issue where the Raining Death Blueprint had a placeholder image on the combat detail widget

Fixed an issue where an incorrect sound plays when navigating the Soul Capture rewards menu

Fixed an issue where the Chainsaw preview image would show the Pickaxe when on the ground

Fixed an issue that could cause the red indicator above enemy Operators to not display on some night Maps

Fixed an issue where the Skeletor Operator’s staff was not aligned with hands in the Operator select menu

Warzone

WEAPONS

The following Weapon balance changes are only reflected in Warzone

» Assault Rifles «

Kastov 762 Close-mid Damage decreased Head Damage Multiplier decreased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



Lachmann-556 Head Damage Multiplier increased



TR-76 Geist Close Damage decreased Close-mid Damage decreased Mid Damage decreased Head Damage Multiplier decreased Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



M13B Close Damage decreased Head Damage Multiplier increased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Torso Damage Multipliers decreased



M4 Close-mid Damage Range increased



Attachments

Lockwood 300 Maelstrom Dual Trigger 12 Gauge Shell Close Damage Range decreased Close-mid Damage Range decreased Mid Damage decreased Mid Damage Range decreased Mid-far Damage Range decreased



12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Close Damage Range decreased Close-mid Damage decreased Close-mid Damage Range decreased



12 Gauge Slug Close-mid Damage decreased



BUG FIXES