Call of Duty: MW3 Receives First New Update for Season 3, Patch Notes Revealed

Some initial fixes and balance tweaks have hit Modern Warfare III.

The first new patch for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in the wake of the season going live. This past week, Season 3 finally rolled out across both MW3 and Warzone and brought with it a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Now, roughly one week after this release, Activision is pushing out a new patch for the latest Call of Duty entry that makes some key balance changes.

For the most part, the latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III makes overhauls to the game's multiplayer component. This includes not only bug fixes tied to the game at large, but also some smaller fixes aimed at certain maps, progression, and killstreaks. The most notable part of this update, though, it associated with gameplay balance as Activision has tweaked the damage, range, and attachments of certain guns.

To see everything that has been altered with this new COD: MW3 update today, you can find the full patch notes below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III April 9 Update Patch Notes

GLOBAL

STABILITY

Addressed a crash that could occur while viewing Weapon Attachments.

CUSTOMIZATION

Resolved various issues with Quick Equipping Weapon Charms in the Store.

Corrected the display names of the Season 3 Prestige Emblems.

SETTINGS

Addressed an issue causing the Latency telemetry widget to constantly display N/A.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Bug Fixes Armory Unlock Challenges will now display a splash upon completion. Operators will no longer appear to have two Riot Shields equipped in the Lobby. Removing certain Conversion Kits is now properly reflected in the Gunsmith. Weekly Challenge countdown timer will no longer display an invalid time as the Midseason update approaches. Corrected positioning of the FJX Horus in the Gunsmith. Calling Card and Emblem rewards from Weapon Mastery completion are now displayed properly in the After-Action Report. Removing a Weapon Sticker in the Gunsmith will no longer cause the placement indicators to disappear. Revised Pros/Cons labels for multiple Attachments to better reflect their true properties.



GAMEPLAY

Improved deprioritization of spawn locations while any Killstreak is active and nearby.

PROGRESSION

Ripper Light Stock for the FJX Horus will no longer appear locked and without unlock requirements.

Improved tracking of one-shot kills for the What's Your Sign? Camo for the MORS.

MAPS

Shipment Added additional spawn points to improve the probabality of a quality spawn selection in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint Modes.

Tanked Enemy nameplates are no longer visible through the walls of the Tunnel.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Assault Rifles «

SVA 545 Increased maximum damage range from 31.8m to 44.5m (+40%). Increased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 51.8m (+17%). Increased medium damage range from 51.8m to 61m (+18%).



» Submachine Guns «

FJX Horus Optic Attachments with an integrated laser are no longer compatible with the ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle.



» Light Machine Guns «

TAQ Evolvere Removed duplicate ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Muzzle Attachment.



» Sniper Rifles «

MORS Hurricane 9 Variable Optic Removed the ability to equip this incompatible Attachment. Photonic Charge Barrel Improved consistency of penetration damage through enemy Operators.



PERKS

Ninja Vest (Vest) While equipped with Reinforced Boots, players now gain the effects of Running Sneakers.

Compression Carrier (Vest) Kills with a Launcher will now immediately trigger health regeneration.



EQUIPMENT

EMD Grenade (Tactical) Changed the tracker removal keybind to Interact on keyboard input devices. Improved prioritization when multiple actions are available for the tracker removal keybind. Tracker removal time is now aligned with the HUD progress bar.

Scatter Mine (Tactical) Enemy stun effects are now correctly applied in Hardcode Modes.

C4 (Lethal) Detonation can no longer occur until stuck to a surface for 500ms.



KILLSTREAKS