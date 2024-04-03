Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 Goes Live With Patch Notes

Modern Warfare III's massive Season 3 update is here.

The Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has today gone live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. After getting off to a bit of a slow start in 2023 with the launch of MW3, more content has continued to come to the latest Call of Duty installment to improve the game in big ways. Now, these ongoing updates have resulted in the arrival of Season 3, which is bringing with it the largest overhauls yet to Call of Duty: MW3.

As expected with any seasonal shift, Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has brought new maps, modes, weapons, operators, and an all-new battle pass that players can now grab for themselves. These additions headline Season 3 of MW3, but they're obviously not all that has been added. There are also a litany of balance changes that this patch has established which impact not only multiplayer, but also Zombies.

You can get a look at all of the new additions and other overhauls that have come to Call of Duty: MW3 with Season 3 in the official patch notes attached below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 3 Patch Notes

NEW MAPS

Season 3 introduces a total of six 6v6 Multiplayer maps to Modern Warfare III.

Three of these maps are brand-new locales and layouts, while the other three are fresh yet familiar experiences. Look for the Emergency 24/7 Playlist at the start of the Season, with other exciting Playlists to follow in the coming weeks.

Emergency

6 Star

Tanked

Growhouse

Grime (In-Season)

Checkpoint (In-Season)

NEW MODES

Kick it back in Season 3 with some all-time classics, then prepare for all-new Modes arriving later in the Season.

Capture the Flag

One in the Chamber

Minefield (In-Season)

Escort (In-Season)

NEW WEAPONS

Progress the Battle Pass to unlock four base Weapons, including the iconic MORS and BAL-27 from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014).

FJX Horus (Submachine Gun)

An ultra-compact SMG with best-in-class CQC damage and mobility.

MORS (Sniper Rifle)

This single-load railgun delivers a high-damage payload with excellent velocity and penetration.

Gladiator (Melee)

A compact, concealable punch knife that was initially used by gamblers and politicians.

BAL-27 (Assault Rifle, In-Season)

A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

Add some spice to previously mastered weaponry with eight all-new Aftermarket Parts.

JAK Cutthroat

This 3D-printed stock provides an unrivaled combination of speed and stability while aiming down sights.

JAK Revenger Kit

This conversion kit turns the BP50 into a CQC legend. A 9mm caliber conversion with shortened receiver and high-capacity magazine.

JAK Jawbreaker

Converts this Shotgun into a hard-hitting, automatic Battle Rifle.

JAK Shadow Titan Kit

Converts the Bruen Mk9 into a compact and integrally suppressed light support weapon chambered in 300 blackout.

JAK Patriot

Converts the M16 into a fully automatic rifle with a heavy ported barrel built to provide superior recoil control and firing aim stability.

Wardens

Relive the glory days, stir up the hornet's nest, and take down your enemies, leaving no loose ends with these museum-worthy akimbo lever-action Shotguns.

JAK Atlas Kit

Converts the AMR9 into an extremely lethal and accurate 5-round burst carbine chambered in 556.

Photonic Charge Barrel

This hyper-advanced barrel is more than simply a barrel. Holding the trigger charges the rifle and releasing fires a single, high-power energy projectile.

NEW EQUIPMENT

Try fresh tactics with two new Equipment items arriving later in the Season.

EMD Mine (Tactical, In-Season)

Proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine shoots out tracker devices that reveal the enemy location and direction until removed.

Enhanced Vision Goggles (Field Upgrade, In-Season)

Toggle between normal vision and enhanced vision with integrated target highlighting. Has limited battery.

NEW PERKS

Tailor your Loadout to your playstyle with all-new Perks in Season Three.

Compression Carrier (Vest)

Assisted healing and gas protection.

Modular Assault Rig (Vest)

Lethal and Tactical scavenger.

Gunslinger Vest (Vest)

Secondary Weapon specialist.

Reinforced Boots (Vest)

Immune to movement reduction effects.

High-Gain Antenna (Gear)

The minimap is zoomed out for you and nearby allies.

NEW OPERATORS

From cultural icons to new friends and foes, a small army of new Operators is on its way to Modern Warfare III.

Banshee

Hush

Snoop Dogg

Stasis

Cheech

Chong

NEW EVENTS

Be on the lookout for Events with limited-time rewards to earn throughout Season Three.

Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe

Call of Duty Endowment: U Assist Veterans

Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth

Blaze Up

GLOBAL

CUSTOMIZATION

Corrected protection with the Aegist Imperials Blueprint to match the base Riot Shield.

Resolved an issue causing Blueprints to lose aesthetics when saved as a Custom Mod.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Added an unlock status and game origin filter for Operators and the ability to sort by latest additions and name.

Added a new option to the Settings menu to test all speakers in the current audio setup.

Seasonal cinematic cutscenes can now be skipped.

Tac-Stance status is now indicated on the HUD in the Firing Range.

Weapon Mastery Emblem unlock requirements are now displayed in the Customization menu.

Adjusted various Attachment descriptions and Pros/Cons listed in the Gunsmith to better reflect their true attributes.

Gunsmith Attachment Filters Changed filter combination logic from AND to OR. Selected filters are now reset after each game session. Removed redundant Locked and Unlocked filters. Filters button now displays actively engaged filters.

Bug Fixes Killstreak HUD overlays will no longer persist after destruction by the Stormender. Additional Perk slots are now displayed correctly in the Killcam. Applying certain Weapon filters will no longer unexpectedly kick the player back to the menu. Improved alignment of values in columns on the Scoreboard. Addressed an issue causing Weapon Mastery Challenges to not accurately display the progress of previous completions. Calling Card unlock criteria will now consistently appear upon hover. Resolved an issue preventing certain Emblems from being added to Favorites.



GAMEPLAY

Decreased obstructive VFX while firing MWII Weapons to align with MWIII standards.

Removed variance from ADS Idle Sway, allowing a predictable sway pattern.

PROGRESSION

Added Party Bonus XP, allowing players to earn more XP dependent upon the party size. 2 Players: +25% Rank and Weapon XP 3 Players: +25% Rank, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP 4+ Players: +30% Rank, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP

Added an Armory Unlock Challenge for the Trebuchet Brake Muzzle Attachment.

MAPS

Afghan Addressed an exploit that allowed players to hide within geo near the Plane.

Das Haus Set factions to Spetsnaz and Rangers, resolving an issue causing missing announcer voicelines. Added spawn points in the Storeroom in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Free for All Modes.

Meat Added spawn points throughout the map in Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint Modes. Removed specific spawn points near the Loading Dock to prevent spawning in the line of sight of an enemy.

Quarry Addressed an exploit near the Industrial Road that allowed players to exit the playable area.

Shipment Renamed Shipmas to Shipment as it is now the permanent experience. Added collision to prevent players from accessing an unintended ledge near the Drug Stash.

Skidrow In Hardpoint, players can no longer contest the Destroyed Apartment hill from an unintended location near the window.

Sporeyard Players can no longer exit the playable area through the roof of the Red Warehouse.

Tetanus Set factions to OpFor and Task Force 141, resolving an issue causing missing announcer voicelines.

Vista Added collision to prevent bullet collision through the staircases near the Marketplace and Tower.

Operation Tin Man (War) Players will no longer be prompted to use a turret occupied by another player. Players who join a match in progress can now see the control panels during the first objective phase.



MODES

Private Match While the CDL Rulset is active, team kill penalties will no longer stack.

Snipers Only (Limited-Time Mode) Restricted Killstreaks to UAV, Advanced UAV, and MGB. Disabled melee attacks, including Fists.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Assault Rifles «

RAM-7 Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%).

Holger 556 Decreased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 0.85x (-15%).



The Holger 556 now requires shots to land above the waist for a 4-shot kill.

MCW Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1.1x (+15%).



With the MCW, 1 headshot will no longer result in a 4-shot kill.

DG-56 Increased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 199ms (+12%).



» Battle Rifles «

SOA Subverter Increased sprint to fire time from 256ms to 268ms (+5%). Increased aim down sight time from 270ms to 290ms (+7%).

BAS-B Decreased rate of fire from 667rpm to 600rpm (-10%). Decreased recoil center speed by 6%. JAK Outlaw-277 Kit Decreased sprint to fire time from 252ms to 226ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 300ms to 240ms (-20%). Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty from 150% to 135%. Increased medium damage from 74 to 90 (+22%) Increased minimum damage from 70 to 90 (+29%).



The JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is now a maximum of 2-shots to kill to all body locations.

Sidewinder Decreased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 210ms (-9%). Increased bullet velocity from 600m/s to 770m/s (+28%).



» Submachine Guns «

RAM-9 Decreased sprint to fire time from 178ms to 147ms (-17%).

AMR9 Decreased sprint to fire time from 189ms to 136ms (-28%).

Rival-9 Increased sprint to fire time from 93ms to 110ms (+18%). Decreased near-medium damage from 27 to 25 (-7%). Decreased medium damage from 25 to 23 (-8%). Decreased lower torso, lower arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1.1x to 1x (-9%).

HRM-9 Increased sprint to fire time from 94ms to 110ms (+17%).

Striker 9 Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 103ms (+3%).

Striker Increased sprint to fire time from 100ms to 110ms (+10%).

WSP-9 Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 110ms (+25%).

WSP Swarm Increased sprint to fire time from 88ms to 99ms (+13%).



» Shotguns «

Added Long Haul 50 and Wolfcall 300 Muzzle Attachments to MWIII Shotguns.

» Light Machine Guns «

TAQ Evolvere Increased sprint to fire time from 245ms to 257ms (+5%). Increased aim down sight time from 385ms to 415ms (+8%). 7.62 Belt Magazines Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.2x (-14%). 5.56 Belt Magazines Decreased rate of fire from 857rpm to 789rpm (-8%).

Bruen Mk9 Decreased aim down sight time from 410ms to 350ms (-15%).

RAAL MG (MWII) Increased sprint to fire time from 199ms to 216ms (+9%). Increased aim down sight time from 330ms to 380ms (+15%). Increased neck damage multiplier from 1x to 1.3x (+30%). Increased upper torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%). Increased leg and foot damage multipliers from 0.9x to 1x (+11%).



» Marksman Rifles «

MTZ Interceptor Increased aim down sight time from 280ms to 300ms (+7%). Decreased medium damage from 88 to 83 (-6%). Decreased minimum damage from 84 to 77 (-8%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 44.5m to 38.1m (-14%).



» Sniper Rifles «

XRK Stalker Increased aim down sight time from 580ms to 600ms (+3%).

KV Inhibitor Increased aim down sight time from 540ms to 580ms (+7%).

SP-X 80 (MWII) Increased sprint to fire time from 270ms to 310ms (+15%). Increased aim down sight time from 570ms to 590ms (+4%).



» Handguns «

TYR 12.7x55mm Snake Shot Ammunition Increased minimum damage range and bullet termination range from 14.5m to 19.6m (+35%).

WSP Stinger Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip Increased rate of fire from 600rpm to 750rpm (+25%).



» Attachments «

Added initial aim accuracy benefit to all Heavy Bolts for Sniper Rifles.

Cronen INTLAS MSP-12 Optic Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Flashlight is no longer visible to enemies at the hip. Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

CS15 Scarlet Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies.

Verdant Hook Box Laser Laser is no longer visible to enemies at the hip.

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Increased sprint to fire speed penalty from 2% to 5%.

L4R Flash Hider Muzzle Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 13% to 10%.

DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel Decreased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 3-4%, dependent upon Weapon Class.

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit from 12% to 8%.



PERKS

Revised Vest descriptions to clarify the max ammo benefit does not apply to Launchers.

Quick-Grip Gloves (Gloves) Increased weapon swap speed benefit to a minimum of 40%, differing by Weapon.

Ordnance Gloves (Gloves) Added a 20% Equipment, Field Upgrade, and Killstreak use speed benefit.

Marksman Gloves (Gloves) Resolved an issue causing the 15% sway reduction benefit to not apply.



EQUIPMENT

Stun Grenade (Tactical) Decreased victim aim slowness duration to 300ms. Removed aim slowness effect on victim's equipped with Tac Mask (Gear). Victim movement and aim slowness now linearly scales down throughout the stun duration.

Decoy Grenade (Tactical) While the Decoy Grenade is active, the player who threw it now gains the effects of Assassin Vest while standing within 20.3m of it.

Flash Grenade (Tactical) Decreased close-range stun duration 4s to 3.5s (-13%). Increased medium-range stun duration from 2.35s to 2.75s (+17%). Increased far-range stun duration from 0.45s to 1s (+122%).

Frag Grenade (Lethal) Decreased inner explosive damage from 250 to 225 (-10%). Decreased intermediate explosive damage from 150 to 130 (-13%).

Thermite (Lethal) Increased incendiary damage tick rate from 2/s to 4/s (+100%). Decreased inner incendiary damage from 38 to 25 (-34%). Decreased outer incendiary damage from 15 to 10 (-33%).



All changes considered, the incendiary damage output of Thermite is increased by 33%.

Thermobaric Grenade (Lethal) Increased explosive damage radius from 8.6m to 9.5m (+10%). Increased inner explosive damage from 90 to 100 (+11%). Increased intermediate explosive damage from 80 to 90 (+13%). Increased fire damage tick rate from 4/s to 5/s (+25%).

Drill Charge (Lethal) Decreased surface burrowing time from 1.25s to 0.75s (-40%).

C4 (Lethal) Detonation can no longer occur until stuck to a surface for 500ms. Increased thrown velocity by 15%.

Breacher Drone (Lethal) Increased drone health from 1 to 55. Increased drone velocity by 25%.



FIELD UPGRADES

Heartbeat Sensor Addressed an issue causing battery life to be reset to 100% upon being put away.

Recon Drone Resolved an issue preventing a warning message when flying out of bounds.



KILLSTREAKS

SAE Addressed an issue preventing explosives from damaging players in specific locations.

Wheelson-HS Player will no longer become stuck firing their Weapon if killed while controlling the Wheelson-HS.

Swarm Decreased minimum delay from target acquisition to attack from 500ms to 200ms (-60%). Decreased maximum delay from target acquisition to attack from 800ms to 500ms (-38%). Increased drone attack velocity by 75%. Increased drone attack damage radius to 8.9m.



RANKED PLAY

GAMEPLAY

Content Restrictions Update Weapons SMGs FJX Horus Sniper Rifles MORS Melee Gladiator



SR (SKILL RATING) & DIVISIONS

End of Season Skill Setback At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A Player ending Season 1 in Gold III will begin Season 2 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 2 in Diamond I.



MWIII RANKED PLAY REWARDS

Breakdown: Rewards

Reminder: Players can earn MWIII Ranked Play rewards in three ways. Rank Rewards: Available at launch and can be earned in any Season. Players can continue their previous Rank grind in Season 3. Season Rewards: Available at the start of a Season and only available in that Season. End of Season Rewards: Rewards that are awarded after the Season has ended and represent either your highest attained Division or an active placement in the Top 250 Division. Season 3 brings new Seasonal Large Decals to unlock in MWIII Ranked Play!

Players can earn MWIII Ranked Play rewards in three ways. New Season 3 Rewards Throughout Season 3, players can earn the following rewards: 5 Wins: 'MWIII Season 3 Competitor' Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: 'Pro Issue Rival-9' SMG Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: 'Absolute Banger' Weapon Charm 50 Wins: 'Hold This L' Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: 'MWIII Ranked Play Season 3' Loading Screen 100 Wins: 'MWIII Season 3 Ranked Veteran' Weapon Camo

New End of Season Rewards At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season or an active placement in the Top 250 Division. Season 3 Division Rewards Bronze: 'MWIII Season 3 Bronze' Emblem Silver: 'MWIII Season 3 Silver' Emblem Gold: 'MWIII Season 3 Gold' Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem Platinum: 'MWIII Season 3 Platinum' Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem Diamond: 'MWIII Season 3 Diamond' Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem Crimson: 'MWIII Season 3 Crimson' Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem Iridescent: 'MWIII Season 3 Iridescent' Large Weapon Decal and Animated Emblem Top 250: 'MWIII Season 3 Top 250' Large Weapon Decal, Animated Emblem, and Animated Calling Card Players must finish in the Top 250 Division to qualify for these rewards.

Seasonal Division Operators Earn a Skill Division Operator Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons in Modern Warfare III and Warzone: Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable 'Gold Competitor', 'Platinum Competitor', 'Diamond Competitor', 'Crimson Competitor', or 'Iridescent Competitor' Operator Skin set based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season. Top 250: Unlock the 'Top 250 Competitor' Operator Skin set by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must finish in the Top 250 Division to qualify for these rewards.

Ranked Play First Place The player who finishes Season 3 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive an animated unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for ultimate Season 3 bragging rights



ZOMBIES

Perk-A-Colas Aether Shroud Addressed an issue that allowed Aether Shroud visual effects to remain on an Operator in Third Person for longer than intended. Acquisitions Removed the ability to apply Aether Tools to Vehicle Turrets. Note: While players could elect to use the tool on the Vehicle Turret, the damage would not scale properly which would waste the Aether Tool.



WEAPONS

» Wonder Weapons «

The V-R11

Addressed an issue that prevented the V-R11 from transforming Warlord Bodyguards into Zombies.

ATTACHMENTS

JAK Purifier Decreased the amount of damage that the JAK Purifier does to Elite and Boss enemy types. The JAK Purifier was overperforming with the previous tuning against more difficult enemies. With this new tuning, players can still utilize the attachment to manage large groups of lesser enemies in all Threat Zones and use different tactics to engage more difficult foes.



CHALLENGES

Prestige Challenges Unlock new Prestige Calling Card Challenges at each level of prestige reached, and select up to five challenges to track, including any from across the game.



UI/UX

Addressed an issue where the Containment Level would overlap the amount of customization options in the Recruit Operator selection menu.

STABILITY