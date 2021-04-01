Atlanta Braves Channel Call of Duty: Warzone for Opening Day Video

✖

More than a year after its initial debut, Call of Duty: Warzone still remains an absolute smash hit of a game. People all over the world continue to get in on the Battle Royale craze, and the ever-evolving experience has arguably made Warzone even more popular than before. The reach of Warzone extends to all sorts of industries and circles outside of video games, including Major League Baseball.

In addition to being April Fool's Day, Thursday is also Opening Day for the new MLB season. Nearly every team in the league is playing on Opening Day, including the Atlanta Braves, who begin their season against the rival Philadelphia Phillies. For the first Starting Lineup of the season, the Braves social media team decided to utilize the Call of Duty: Warzone menu and theme as inspiration. Take a look!

After the "start button" is pressed in the video, each player's walkup and bio appears on a screen that looks a lot like the pregame menu in Warzone. Every player in the lineup gets a mini highlight reel as their name and starting position are announced.

Here's how Atlanta's lineup looks for Opening Day:

RF Ronald Acuna Jr. 2B Ozzie Albies 1B Freddie Freeman LF Marcell Ozuna C Travis d'Arnaud SS Dansby Swanson 3B Austin Riley CF Cristian Pache P Max Fried

The timing of this homage couldn't be better for Warzone, as it looks to introduce its biggest overhaul yet in just a matter of weeks. There have been rumors and reports of Verdansk being permanently changed in the near future, and all the stars finally seem to be aligning for an extinction level event. Following a horde of zombies appearing on the island, players have started to spot nuclear missiles flying overhead, as Verdansk is on the verge of total annihilation.

What did you think of the Warzone-themed video from the Atlanta Braves? Did it make you want to watch a baseball game or boot up Call of Duty? Let us know in the comments!