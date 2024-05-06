Best Buy Weekly Deals Include $40 Off One of the Best Games of All Time

The Best Buy Weekly Deals this week include $40 off one of the greatest games ever made, the first notable discount off a new 2024 release, and a hefty amount of savings on a 2023 RPG. Meanwhile, a collection of classics has also been discounted, allowing gamers to get their hands on each game for less than $7 a pop. As for the deals themselves, they are available across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One. There are also Nintendo Switch deals, but the four top deals we have highlighted below do not include the Nintendo Switch.

Of course, these are limited time deals, though Best Buy doesn't note when exactly these deals expire. That said, considered they featured in the Weekly Deals, they will presumably expire at the end of the week. Below, you can check out the four best deals featured. This includes not just pricing information for said games, but trailers and descriptions for said games as well.

Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $19.99

About: "America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him."

WWE 2K24 – $44.99

About: "Experience a gripping retelling of WrestleMania's greatest moments in 2K Showcase of the Immortals in WWE 2K24, where you can relive a collection of some of the most unforgettable, career-defining matches."

Remnant 2 -- $29.99

About: "Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity's extinction."

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition -- $29.99

About: "Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, with high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail."