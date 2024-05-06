Hades 2 Releases in Early Access

Supergiant Games has now released Hades 2 in early access. Within the past month, Supergiant held a technical test for Hades 2, which marked the first time that the game had become playable. Following the conclusion of this phase, those at the studio said that the highly-anticipated Hades sequel would soon be launching in early access but didn't provide a date for its arrival. Now, that release has come about today without any prior warning.

As of this moment, Hades 2 can be played exclusively on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Given that Hades 2 is currently only available in early access, this means that the game isn't complete just yet. In the months ahead, Supergiant will begin adding more content to the experience and will eventually finish its throughline story with a 1.0 update that's expected to drop in 2025. This release method is the same one that Supergiant implemented with the original Hades, which proved to be a big benefit for that game's success.

In addition to releasing for PC, Supergiant also let loose a new trailer for the early access edition of Hades 2 that can be viewed here:

"We expect the full version of Hades 2 to include a more-complete, more-polished set of features and content in comparison to the Early Access version, along with Steam Achievements and the true ending to the story," Supergiant said of this version of the game. "During Early Access, our plan is to release a Major Update every few months containing new features and content, followed soon after by patches to shore up any issues. We are looking to release the first of these Major Updates later this year."

For the time being, Hades 2 isn't available to experience across consoles that would include PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. With the previous Hades, though, console editions ended up releasing after the game reached its final, 1.0 version. As a result, the same thing will likely happen with Hades 2, meaning that these versions of the roguelike should arrive at some point in 2025.