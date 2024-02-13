New Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone has been released. This past week, Season 2 finally kicked off and brought an injection of zombie-related content to Warzone. Notably, this resulted in Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead appearing in Warzone and MW3 as new skins that players could look to purchase. Now, a new update for the ever-popular multiplayer shooter has rolled out for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and it brings some very welcome overhauls.

For the most part, this new Call of Duty: Warzone update for Season 2 brings some quality-of-life improvements. These changes are mainly tied to match timing, armor and ammunition stowing, and gas stations appearing on the map. Beyond this, Activision has also made some key balance adjustments to certain SMGs, LMGs, and Sniper Rifles in Warzone. Finally, this patch also comes with the usual slate of bug fixes, which should make Warzone a bit better to play across the board.

You can get a look at the full new patch notes for the latest Call of Duty: Warzone update attached at the bottom of the page.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Patch Notes

GENERAL

Estimated Match Time A new label has been added when selecting a mode on the main menu which indicates the estimated match duration.



GAMEPLAY

Armor and Ammunition Stowing Quality of Life Armor and Ammunition will show the "Stow" prompt when the backpack is not full. Armor and Ammunition will show the "Swap" prompt when the backpack is full. Players can use the "Hold to Stow" function to swap items at any point, regardless if the stow prompt is visible.

Quality of Life

Gas Station on Tac-Map Quality of Life Players will only see gas stations on the Tac-Map when in a vehicle.

Quality of Life

WEAPONS

Weapon Adjustments





» SMGs «

Striker 9

Decreased hipfire spread while firing by 6%. Decreased recoil gun kick from to 35deg/s, down 54.93deg/s. Increased horizontal recoil to 16.17deg/s, up from 9.70deg/s. Increased vertical recoil to 50.93deg/s, up from 40.65deg/s. Increased bullet velocity to 560m/s, up from 540m/s.



» LMGs «

TAQ Evolvere Increased movement speed to 5.1m/s, down from 4.4m/s. Decreased rate of fire to 500rpm, down from 706rpm. Increased target flinch to 0.8n, up from 0.5n. 556 Belts (Magazines) Increased movement speed benefit by 16%. Added 40% hipfire spread reduction benefit. Increased aim down sight time benefit by 15%. Increased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 17%. Added rate of fire benefit at 857rpm.



» Sniper Rifles «

Longbow JAK Tyrant 762 Kit Decreased aim down sight time to 390ms, down from 470ms. Increased aim down sight movement speed to 2.8m/s, down from 2.5m/s. Added 30% hipfire spread reduction benefit.



» Handguns «

WSP Stinger

Increased recoil gun kick to 57.96deg/s, up from 31.05deg/s. Decreased horizontal recoil to 18.64deg/s, down from 28.39deg/s. Increased vertical recoil to 35.2deg/s, up from 33.65deg/s.



» Attachments «

No Stock

Removed hipfire crosshair sway.



WARZONE RANKED PLAY: RESURGENCE

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented assists earned when other players kill a target from appearing in the SR breakdown.

Fixed an issue that showed an incorrect SR amount awarded for some SR Challenges. Reminder: Players can complete the below challenges once per Season. First Kill or Assist: +100 SR 10 Kills or Assists: +100 SR 25 Kills or Assists: +100 SR 50 Kills or Assists: +100 SR 100 Kills or Assists: +100 SR Reach Top 8 Squad: +100 SR Reach Top 5 Squad: +100 SR Reach Top 3 Squad: +100 SR Win a Match: +200 SR



Fixed an issue that prevented SR Challenges from displaying an in-game notification when completed.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused geography and buildings to appear in areas of the world that they did not belong to.

Fixed an issue with the Champion's Quest victory sequence causing it to show more teams than intended.

Fixed an issue causing players to unintendedly remain immune to gas damage during the Eradication Contract.

Fixed issues related to the Zarkour Parkour flag.

Fixed an issue preventing Stun Grenades from affecting zombies.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to remain alive in the gas indefinitely by combining the effects of the Irradiated and Quick Fix perks.